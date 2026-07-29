PM Modi Chairs 2nd Meeting With Secretaries To Government Of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the second high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. He reviewed the future action agenda of Ministries and Departments dealing with Finance and Economy, Commerce and Industry, and Technology sectors. The meeting focused on accelerating progress towards the goals of Viksit Bharat.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister called for a strong focus on team building across Ministries and Departments, urging officers to work with a shared sense of purpose. He emphasised the need to break both horizontal and vertical silos within the Government so that departments function in close coordination and deliver integrated outcomes.

Highlighting the importance of citizen-centric governance, the Prime Minister said that the people of India must remain at the centre of governance. He reminded that every decision and policy should be guided by the interests and aspirations of the common citizen, the press release said.

The Prime Minister stressed that while India is making significant investments in infrastructure, equal priority must be given to developing indigenous technologies. He underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and building domestic capabilities in critical sectors.

The Prime Minister underlined that energy security is closely linked with national security, economic stability and citizens' welfare. The Prime Minister said India must achieve self-reliance in the energy sector through innovation, diversification and accelerated capacity creation.

Emphasising that reforms are not merely a fashionable term but a continuous necessity for effective governance, the Prime Minister stressed the need to reform processes, improve work culture and strengthen institutional efficiency.

The Prime Minister said that growing use of technology must be accompanied by a strong focus on cybersecurity to safeguard digital systems and infrastructure. He stressed the need for constant vigilance against emerging cyber threats.

He called for encouraging greater participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem and emphasised that it should evolve into a nationwide movement.

The release further noted that the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of proactive communication on strategic sectors where the country is undertaking major initiatives, to counter misinformation and unfounded fears surrounding such efforts.

The Prime Minister said that new academic courses should be planned in partnership with industry to equip the workforce with skills required by emerging and future industries. He also observed that a government must always remain youthful, dynamic and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and innovation.

The meeting featured detailed discussions by Secretaries on the progress, priorities and implementation issues across their respective domains.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of key Ministries and Departments, and senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, the release said,

The Prime Minister shared a post on X elaborating on the discussions held during the session.

"In today's meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India, we discussed key aspects relating to sectors like Finance and Economy, Commerce and Industry as well as Technology. Highlighted ways to enhance citizen-centric governance, boost infrastructure and develop indigenous technologies. Also called for the active participation of young entrepreneurs in key sectors," the Prime Minister wrote.

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