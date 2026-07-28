PM Modi Meets Assam MPs To Discuss Flood Situation, Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met MPs from Assam, including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and discussed the flood situation in the state. He assured them of the Central government's full support.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the discussion focused on the flood situation in Assam and reiterated that the Central government is working in close coordination with the state government to assist those affected by the disaster.

"Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam Government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi posted.

The meeting assumes significance as Assam continues to battle widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall, which has affected several districts, inundated vast areas and disrupted normal life.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing in many flood-hit regions, with thousands of displaced people staying in relief camps established by the state administration.

The Prime Minister's assurance comes amid sustained efforts by the Centre and the Assam government to mitigate the impact of the floods.

Multiple Central agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been assisting the state authorities in rescue operations, evacuation of stranded residents and distribution of relief materials.

The Assam government has been providing food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies to affected families, while simultaneously working to restore damaged roads, power supply and communication networks in flood-affected areas.

Authorities are also monitoring the condition of embankments and river levels as intermittent rainfall continued in several parts of the state, raising concerns over fresh inundation in vulnerable locations.

The MPs are understood to have briefed the Prime Minister on the ground situation and ongoing relief measures, while seeking continued Central assistance for rescue, rehabilitation and restoration works in the flood-affected districts.

The Centre has reiterated that it will continue to extend all necessary support to the Assam government to ensure timely relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the floods.

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