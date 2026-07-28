"Technical Glitch": Meta Apologises For Blocking PM Modi's Facebook Video, Say Sources

Meta has apologised to the government after a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly blocked on Facebook in India, with the company attributing the removal to a technical glitch, sources familiar with the matter said.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

According to sources, the government is treating the incident seriously and is examining both Meta's explanation and the circumstances that led to the video's removal.

Meta representatives and concerned officials may be summoned to provide an explanation, the sources added.

News agency IANS reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) summoned Meta and Instagram's global heads over the temporary blocking of PM Modi's Facebook video.

What PM Modi Said In The Video

The video, uploaded on July 23, featured PM Modi's message to Gen Z during a student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In his address, the Prime Minister said the government would announce tougher measures to tackle paper leaks. PM Modi had assured students that the government would take stricter measures to curb examination paper leaks, including bringing tougher legal provisions before the Union Cabinet.

He said directions had been issued to set up Fast-Track Courts and that a draft law proposing stringent punishment and special courts for paper leak cases would be placed before the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

The Prime Minister also said the government had ensured that the academic year of nearly 22 lakh students remained unaffected and stressed that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth."

Before it was restored, users in India were shown a notice stating that the video had been withheld in the region following a legal request.

The address had garnered millions of views before access to the video was briefly restricted on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday.