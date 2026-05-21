190 Million And Counting: Meloni's Melody Moment With PM Modi Is Mega Viral

The viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering 'Melody' toffee to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has completely taken over the internet. Posted by Meloni with the caption "Thank you for the gift," the playful nod to their viral "Melodi" nickname is now the most-watched video on her Instagram feed, pulling in over 190 million views.

In the endearing clip, Modi holds a packet of the popular Indian candy, famous for its "very, very chocolaty" tagline as the two laugh over the internet trend. "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee," Meloni says, to which Modi humorously replies, "Melody."

This new clip has already beaten the two leaders' previous viral moments. It has overtaken their famous "Hello from the Melodi team" video from the 2023 COP28 summit in Dubai, when the 'Melodi' nickname was formally christened by the duo. The video currently sits at 67 million views with over 2.7 million likes.

It also blows past their G20 summit greeting from last year, which brought in nearly 23 million views. While Modi still holds a massive individual record, his 'Tour to Vantara' reel is the seventh most-watched Instagram reel globally with over 1 billion views. However, this candy diplomacy video is officially their biggest joint hit yet.

PM Modi's Italy Visit

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," PM Mori captioned an X post.

This was the most highly anticipated and visually captivating leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour, with both leaders playfully leaning into the viral "Melodi" internet trend. The candid photos and videos they shared across social media did more than just break the internet. They highlighted a genuine, easy camaraderie that perfectly mirrors the evolution of Delhi-Rome ties from cordial friends to strategic allies.