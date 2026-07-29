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"No Truth": Delhi Cops Reject CJP's "Mystery Truck" Conspiracy Claim

The CJP had shared videos alleging that a truck carrying stones had been stationed near the Jantar Mantar protest site as part of a conspiracy to implicate peaceful demonstrators in violence.

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"No Truth": Delhi Cops Reject CJP's "Mystery Truck" Conspiracy Claim
The police said the truck was seized on July 16
  • Delhi Police dismissed CJP's claims about a truck near Jantar Mantar as false and misleading
  • CJP alleged that truck carrying stones had been parked near Jantar Mantar as part of a conspiracy
  • Police said the truck was seized on July 16 after a road accident injuring six people and an FIR was filed
Why was the truck parked near the protest site initially?
New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed as "false and misleading" allegations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that a "mystery truck" laden with stones had been deliberately parked near Jantar Mantar ahead of its July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march to provoke violence, saying the vehicle had been seized earlier in connection with a road accident.

Ahead of the protest, CJP had shared videos and posts on social media alleging that the truck carrying stones had been stationed near the protest site as part of a conspiracy to implicate peaceful demonstrators in violence.

In a clarification issued on Tuesday, Delhi Police said claims that the truck was deliberately deployed near Jantar Mantar or outside the office of any political party were "completely baseless".

According to police, the truck was seized on July 16 after it was involved in an accident with a van, in which six people were injured, and an FIR was registered.

The vehicle was initially parked near Parliament Street Police Station for safe custody due to space constraints, police said.

Considering the extensive law and order arrangements for the 'Chalo Sansad' protest, the truck was later unloaded and shifted to a safer location in the early hours of July 20 after due instructions were issued to its owner, the clarification said.

"There is no truth in claims linking the vehicle to any conspiracy against protesters," police said.

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The force also appealed to citizens not to circulate unverified information on social media and advised them to rely only on information issued through official channels.

The clarification comes days after clashes erupted between CJP protesters and police during the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi, leaving more than 200 police personnel and over 65 protesters injured. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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