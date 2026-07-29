"Normal Situation": JP Nadda Over Cops At CPM Office To Arrest Student Leader

Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday described the police swoop on Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s office in Delhi on Tuesday as a "normal law and order situation" and accused the opposition of "politicising and sensationalising" the police action.

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas raised the issue of police raid at the party office in the House on Wednesday.

A Delhi Police team on Tuesday allegedly attempted to take CPM Student Wing SFI's Delhi Secretary and former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh into custody from party's AKG Bhavan office in an older case. The police action led to argument between the police and the CPM leaders after which the polcie team left AKG Bhavan without Aishe Ghosh.

"It was a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. Police acted to maintain the order," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that "any student who is into activism will have to face such a situation."

The Union Minister then went to draw an Emergency parallel and gave example of how he too was arrested several times when he was a student activist.

"I have been a student activist and I was arrested several times from the classroom during the Emergency under Congress rule," he pointed out.

Nadda asserted that the "police acted according to the law and order situation" and opposition should not politicise it.

"The Opposition is trying to sensationalise and politicise a law and order activity by the policy," Nadda said.

CPM leaders alleged that the police action was connected to Ghosh's participation in a recent student protest at Jantar Mantar organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The party claimed that the police is using an old case to take action against a student leader after her involvement in the recent protests.