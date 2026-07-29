What Happened After Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Amit Shah? Inside Story

Rahul Gandhi's claim that Home Minister Amit Shah "ordered firing" on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party agitation sparked an uproar in Parliament, with the treasury benches insisting on an apology by the Leader of the Opposition. The demand, which reached the Speaker, led to a deadlock which could not be broken, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by a voice vote amid Opposition protests.

Detailing how all of this played out, sources said Gandhi made the allegation during the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju immediately rose to counter it. He insisted that Gandhi apologise for making the claim without any evidence and urged the Speaker to expunge Gandhi's remarks on Shah from the House proceedings. This was echoed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present in the Lok Sabha.

READ | "Only Magistrate Can": Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Firing Order Charge

Following a commotion in the House, proceedings had to be adjourned around 1.40 pm even though Gandhi was yet to complete his speech. Rijiju then met Shah at the Parliament House and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Lok Sabha MP and BJP National Media In-Charge Anil Baluni, and spokesperson Sambit Patra were also present.

Rijiju then went to Speaker Om Birla to register a formal protest. As he left, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi arrived to meet the Speaker.

Birla asked Rijiju to return and the minister held a discussion with Congress leaders in his presence. Live Updates

"Rijiju reiterated that Gandhi must apologise for claiming that the firing had taken place at the Home Minister's behest. He emphasised that this was a highly sensitive matter and such irresponsible statements should not be made," said a source.

The Congress leaders insisted that Gandhi be allowed to complete his speech, but Rijiju was clear that the House could not function unless an apology was made.

Following this, the Parliamentary Affairs minister met Shah and briefed him on the developments.

"It was decided that if Gandhi did not apologise, the bill would be passed after the reply by Jitendra Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. Although some opposition members were yet to deliver their speeches, they did not get the opportunity to speak following the controversy sparked by the Leader of the Opposition's statement," the source said.

Stormy Session

When House proceedings resumed after 3 pm, Jitendra Singh rose to respond to the discussion, but Congress MPs rushed into the Well of the House and began shouting slogans, demanding that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to complete his speech.

Amid the din, Singh responded to all of Gandhi's allegations point by point. Alleging that the Leader of the Opposition did not have administrative knowledge, Singh said the order to open fire can only be given by a magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and not a minister.

"It was repeatedly clarified that no shots were fired, tear gas was used. Since no shots were fired, the question of issuing an order does not arise. The authority to issue such an order rests with the magistrate, not the minister," he said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day at 3.25 pm.