Indian AI Engineer On H-1B Laid Off, Forced To Return Home As US Project Moves To India: "The Irony"

An Indian AI engineer who spent six years building a career in the United States says he is now preparing to return to India after losing his job because his entire project was shifted offshore. Sharing his story on Reddit, the engineer described the situation as deeply ironic. He said he was laid off while on an H-1B visa because not only his role but the entire project had been transferred to the company's India team.

The engineer said he moved to the US for a master's degree six years ago and later secured a full-time role at a Fortune 500 product company. After working there for more than three years, he was laid off when the project was relocated to India.

Like many H-1B workers, he had only 60 days to find another job and retain his visa status. Despite trying, he was unable to secure a new role within that period. He has since taken a break and is now weighing whether to return to India or remain in the US by pursuing another master's degree or a PhD.

"I'm sort of in a messy situation, I'm an AI Engineer, been to the US for master's 6 years ago, later got a full-time job at a F500 product-based firm, worked there for over 3 years and now got laid off(Job moved to India, the irony I know). I tried but couldn't move to the next role in 60days, took a break from everything and now planning to move to India but not sure about Indian market," he wrote.

See the post here:

The engineer, who is in his early 30s and has cleared his student loans, said he has 3.5 years of experience in India and three years in the US, all in AI engineering. He believes his academic background and experience at a Fortune 500 company have given him a strong resume but is uncertain about the current hiring landscape in India.

Seeking advice from fellow professionals, he asked whether returning to India would be the right move and how strong the job market is for AI engineers.

Reddit Reacts

The post attracted a flood of responses from Reddit users, many of whom encouraged him to explore opportunities in India before committing to another degree in the US.

One user suggested that he approach his employer's India team, arguing that his experience working with the client and familiarity with the project could make him a valuable hire. The commenter believed he could negotiate a salary of over Rs 40 lakh per annum.

Another user reassured him that his profile was stronger than he seemed to believe, pointing out that US experience, AI engineering expertise, and a Fortune 500 company on his resume should make him an attractive candidate in India's growing AI sector.

A third user wrote, "I'd start interviewing in India before making the final decision. If you're getting good traction then choice becomes much easier." A fourth added, "Visa issues won't be solved by 2nd masters or phd. Move to Canada, try getting remote job."

A fifth said, "For tech/AI roles, most interviews are online now. I'd start applying from the US itself , your US experience is actually a strong advantage."