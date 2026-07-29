'They're Enemies Like India': Khawaja Asif Defends Killing Of 32 PoK Protestors

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif once again courted controversy as he defended Islamabad's violent crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying he views the agitators as "enemies like India." The remarks came amid fresh violence in the Rawalakot area of PoK, where Pakistani forces have brutally killed at least 32 Kashmiri protestors in the last two days.

"I put the protesters of Azad Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India," the Pakistani defence minister said in a video going viral on X.

Unrest In PoK

Amid the unrest in PoK, which has claimed over 90 lives since June 5, several videos surfaced on social media showing Pakistani security personnel openly firing on civilians in Mirpur city and later loading bodies in their vehicles.

Most of those killed were activists associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an organisation that Islamabad banned for calling out human rights violations in the area. Among the dead was Usman Nazir, younger brother of JAAC founding member Umar Nazir.

Brutal Killings

Posted on various social media handles, including that of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the videos showed the brutality of Pakistani forces as locals ran to save themselves. Videos shared on X showed bodies lying on roads and fallen motorbikes everywhere.

The locals who were killed had come out on roads in large numbers to show their support against the human rights abuses being committed by Islamabad in the region.

"In Mirpur, the public has been martyred five more people on the streets, in Churhoi, the public is on the streets... except for Sarsoha Panjhera Sehnsa, from all sides, honourable people are on the streets bearing the pain of their brothers," the JAAC posted on X.

It also accused Pakistani forces of firing on people in PoK's Rawalakot. "Rawalakot situation tense once again. Forces shelling and firing on peaceful public," the JAAC wrote on X.

Pakistani police authorities were accused of targetting the young members of the Mirpur Awami Action Committee.

In another post on X, the JAAC mentioned, "The worst firing continues on the daily life caravan -- We are picking up the bodies, but you will not be able to endure this hatred that you are sowing today."

The group also slammed Pakistani media for reporting that the JAAC is trying to enter Rawalakot, saying that they did not enter anyone's home, but it is their land which has been forcibly occupied.

"The shameless media is saying that the Joint Action Committee attempted to forcibly enter Rawalakot... We did not forcibly barge into anyone's home -- Rawalakot is our city, which you have illegally and forcibly occupied, and in it, you martyred countless people by shelling and firing on peaceful, unarmed civilians," the JAAC posted on X.