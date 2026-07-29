New US Bill Offers Easier Green Card Path For Indian H-1B Visa Holders

Amid US President Donald Trump's continued anti-immigration push, a Democratic senator has introduced a fresh bid to give millions of long-term US residents, including H-1B visa holders from India, a pathway to permanent residency in the United States. If enacted, the legislation would create a provision for immigrants to apply for a Green Card if they had lived continuously in the United States for at least seven years.

Senator Alex Padilla of California said his proposal would modernise an immigration provision that has not been updated since 1986, benefiting more than eight million people.

"A year ago, I introduced this bill to push back against the Trump administration's cruel treatment of hardworking immigrants," Padilla said in a release issued by his office.

"Since then, President Trump's campaign of fear has only escalated, with families living under constant uncertainty despite having built their lives in this country," he said.

"Congress cannot continue to ignore millions of long-term residents who contribute to our economy and communities every day. It's past time to modernize our immigration laws and create a fair pathway to lawful permanent residency."



But currently the passage of the bill remains a pipe dream, as republicans are working in the opposite direction.

About The Act

The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 would allow immigrants who have been living in the US for at least seven years to apply for lawful permanent resident status. Applicants would also need to have no criminal record and meet all other existing green card eligibility requirements.

The measure would cover Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status holders, essential workers, and children of long-term visa holders. It could also help highly skilled workers, including H-1B visa holders who have waited years for employment-based green cards.

The Boom For Indians

The proposal is seen as significant for Indian professionals, who make up a large share of H-1B visa holders and often face lengthy waits for permanent residency because of employment-based green card limits.

The bill would amend Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, known as the Registry. That provision gives the Homeland Security secretary discretion to grant permanent residency to certain people who have lived in the country since a specified date and meet other requirements.

The current eligibility cutoff is January 1, 1972. Padilla's legislation would replace that fixed date with a rolling requirement of seven years. The change would take effect 60 days after enactment.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is co-leading the measure. Fourteen other senators have signed on as co-sponsors. Representative Zoe Lofgren of California is leading companion legislation in the House.

