Indian Man Living In US Explains Why Many People Find It Hard To Return Home

Many people move abroad with plans to return home after a few years, but those plans do not always work out. An Indian man living in the United States has explained why many people who initially intend to work overseas for a short time eventually decide to stay.

Gaurav Makhloga shared his experience and spoke about how his thinking changed after moving to the US.

He said that before coming to America, he had planned to earn money for two to four years and then return to India to enjoy a comfortable life. However, he added that his perspective changed after seeing what life in the US was like.

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Makhloga pointed to the calm and green surroundings where he lives. He said that during the evening, there are hardly any people around, and the peaceful environment makes it difficult for many to think about leaving. At the same time, he added that there is no place quite like one's own home and country.

He also said that the availability of professional opportunities, modern facilities, and a comfortable lifestyle often makes it difficult for immigrants to move back.

According to Makhloga, there are many opportunities and comfortable amenities in the US that make people feel like staying. He also pointed to the greenery around him and said that this is one of the reasons many people do not want to return.

