"You Won't Get Princess Treatment Here": Indian Woman's Reality Check On Life In US Divides Internet

Indians living abroad often turn to social media to share the challenges of settling into a new country and offer a reality check for those planning to follow. One such video has gone viral after an Indian woman living in the US spoke about the less glamorous side of life overseas. Aimed especially at women planning to move abroad, she said newcomers should not expect the comforts they may be used to at home, where family members often take care of everyday chores.

She explained that living independently means handling everything yourself, even after long workdays, and that people should not expect the "princess treatment" they may receive at home.

One example that caught viewers' attention was her routine of buying large bottles of drinking water every few days. She said she spends about $3.50 every three days on water, adding that arranging drinking water became one of the first responsibilities she had to deal with after moving to America.

She also said that after work, simple tasks like carrying heavy water bottles can feel exhausting and added that she continues to struggle with dry skin despite all the effort.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, with some viewers relating to her broader point about adjusting to life abroad. The majority of users, however, questioned her comments about drinking water.

They pointed out that tap water is safe to drink in most parts of the US, making frequent purchases of bottled water unnecessary. Others noted that those who prefer filtered water can install relatively affordable filtration or reverse osmosis systems at home.

One user wrote, "RO purifiers are quite affordable and can be installed at homes. Most times it is not needed at all."

Another commented, "Tap water is very safe in most the US. And in case you don't like it, water filtration systems and even RO filters are pretty cheap for the one-time cost. But haven't seen anyone in my area using them."