Indian Woman In US Urges Students Not To Turn Part-Time Jobs Into Permanent Careers

Moving abroad is a dream for many Indian students. But an Indian woman in the US is urging them not to let that dream shrink into just "surviving". In an Instagram video, Sonami urged international students not to let temporary jobs taken to support themselves during college become their long-term careers. She said many students arrive abroad with ambitious goals but gradually settle into comfortable routines that keep them from pursuing the opportunities they originally moved for.

She described the comfort zone as one of the biggest challenges faced by students studying overseas. Sonami explained that most international students initially take up part-time or entry-level jobs to pay for rent, food and other everyday expenses while completing their education. According to her, the problem arises when those temporary roles become permanent after graduation.

Sonami said many graduates choose to stay in the same jobs because they have built a stable life, formed friendships and grown accustomed to their routine. While that sense of security can be comforting, she believes it often comes at the cost of professional growth.

She encouraged students to keep applying for corporate roles and opportunities related to the fields they studied instead of settling for convenience. Persistence, she said, eventually pays off, and consistent effort increases the chances of finding a job aligned with one's career goals.

Watch the video here:

Addressing aspiring entrepreneurs, Sonami also urged them not to give up on their business ambitions simply because their current situation feels comfortable. She encouraged them to continue planning, learning and working towards their long-term goals.

Ending her message, she stressed that anyone hoping to achieve something significant must be willing to move beyond familiar surroundings. Her advice resonated with many users, prompting discussions online about career growth, ambition and the challenges international students face after graduation.