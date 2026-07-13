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India Shines On Global Stage, Wins 5 Golds At International Physics Olympiad 2026

India won five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad 2026, securing a joint World No. 1 rank.

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India Shines On Global Stage, Wins 5 Golds At International Physics Olympiad 2026
The Indian team was trained and guided by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)
  • India won five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad 2026 in Colombia
  • The event was held from July 4 to July 12 with over 380 students from 80+ countries participating
  • India secured joint World No. 1 rank at the global competition with a clean sweep of gold medals
How can I participate in the National Olympiad Programme?

India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, with all five members of its team winning gold medals. The competition was held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to July 12.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's clean sweep of five gold medals helped the country secure the joint World No. 1 rank at the prestigious global competition.

More than 380 students from over 80 countries participated in this year's International Physics Olympiad, making India's achievement one of its best performances in the competition.

The Indian team was trained and guided by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). The institute functions under the Department of Atomic Energy and conducts the National Olympiad Programme to identify and train talented students in science.

The five gold medals highlight the strong performance of Indian students on the global stage and reflect the country's continued success in international science competitions.

India's achievement is expected to inspire more students to pursue physics and participate in international Olympiads in the coming years.

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