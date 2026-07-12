China Builds Full-Scale US Warship Replica For Missile Target Practice

Military competition between China and the United States shows no signs of easing. New satellite imagery has revealed that China has built a full-scale replica of an American Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at the Ruoqiang Test Range in the remote desert of Xinjiang.

The imagery also showed a rail system measuring 6 metres in width with a ship-sized target installed. Specialists assessed that it could serve as a moving maritime vessel, Reuters reported.

According to the US Naval Institute, the complex has been used for ballistic missile testing.

"The mockups of several probable US warships, along with other warships (mounted on rails and mobile), could simulate targets related to seeking/target acquisition testing," according to the AllSource Analysis summary.

"This, and the extensive detail of the mockups, including the placement of multiple sensors on and around the vessel targets, suggests that this area is intended for multiple uses over time," it added.

The mock-up is reportedly being used for missile target practice and training. It is believed to be part of Beijing's broader efforts to strengthen its anti-ship missile capabilities in preparation for a potential conflict.

As per Newsweek, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is a core asset of the US Navy. It serves as an escort for aircraft carriers, operates as an air-defence platform and conducts long-range strikes, including during the recent conflict with Iran.

Destroyer Squadron 15, based in Japan under the US 7th Fleet, consists of 10 of these destroyers. It is the largest unit of its kind. The squadron's ships regularly cross paths with Chinese naval forces during operations in the Pacific.

The development of the replica is being interpreted as another signal that Beijing is treating the prospect of near-term hostilities as a real possibility, regardless of the current state of relations with Washington.

Should China successfully integrate enhanced missile guidance derived from such testing into its deployed forces, US ships in the Indo-Pacific could face greater risk.