School Assembly News Headlines (July 13): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 13): Here is what is making headlines today. At home, tragic accidents, tense security scares and bold police actions are keeping states and cities on high alert. Abroad, major military strikes, high-profile deaths and fast-moving diplomatic drama are reshaping global headlines. On the sports front, dramatic World Cup twists, coaching shake-ups and historic performances are serving up emotion, controversy and triumph.

Top National Headlines

3 Andhra Tourists Killed In Vietnam Boat Tragedy, State Begins Op To Bring Bodies Back

Delivery Agent Who Barged Into Bengaluru Woman's Home, Flashed Her, Arrested

Andhra Pradesh On Alert After 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 8 Active Cases

On Camera, Mercedes Runs Over Man In Chandigarh. He Walks Seconds Later

Ladakh Creates 17 New Tehsils To Cut 300-Km Trips For Government Services

5 Minors Stab Man To Death In Delhi Over Accidental 'Mud Splash', Detained

50 Victims, Rs 1.6 Crore Loans: Punjab Man Arrested In Cyber Fraud Case

INDIA Bloc Rift Widens In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin Refuses To Join Hands With Vijay

'Dawood Planted Bomb At Taj': Hoax Call Triggers Security Scare In Mumbai

Top International Headlines

US Hits 140 Iranian Targets After Hormuz Closure, Tehran Strikes UAE, Qatar

Lindsey Graham, A Leading Hawk On Iran War, Dies At 71 From 'Sudden Illness'

"Pledge To Avenge His Blood": Mojtaba Khamenei On Father's Funeral

Trump Claims Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships After Iran Says It Was Closed

Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Dies At 74

China Builds Full-Scale US Warship Replica For Missile Target Practice

Ukraine's Zelensky Proposes Replacing Prime Minister In Government Reshuffle

Top Sports News

Argentina Star Escapes Red Card, England Semi-Final Gets Massive Twist

Norway Star Refuses To Pass Ball To Erling Haaland In 'Biggest Blunder' Of FIFA World Cup 2026

'Suffering Is Part Of Our DNA': Argentina Coach After Extra Time Win Over Switzerland

Brendon McCullum Quits As England Test Coach Days After Ben Stokes' Retirement

"Need To Breathe": Norway Coach Stale Solbakken's Emotional Admission After World Cup Exit

"Never Stops Believing": Lionel Messi's Utimate Tribute To Argentina Team After FIFA WC Quarter-Final Win

Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff Faces Uncertainty After England Debacle

BCCI Forced To Make Two Late Changes To India's Squad For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is

Pakistan Fielding Coach Shane McDermott Resigns Ahead Of Tour To West Indies, England

"Happiness Knows No Bounds": Kranti Gaud's Coach On India Pacer's Historic Test 5-Wicket Haul At Lord's

"Thousands Abused Me Without Knowing The Truth": Shashank Singh On Assault Allegations By Family Cook

ECB Issues Guidelines On Alcohol Consumption By Players Post Ben Stokes Retirement: Report