School Assembly News Headlines (July 13): Top National, International, Sports News

On the sports front, there are dramatic World Cup twists, coaching shake-ups.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 13): Here is what is making headlines today. At home, tragic accidents, tense security scares and bold police actions are keeping states and cities on high alert. Abroad, major military strikes, high-profile deaths and fast-moving diplomatic drama are reshaping global headlines. On the sports front, dramatic World Cup twists, coaching shake-ups and historic performances are serving up emotion, controversy and triumph.
Top National Headlines
- 3 Andhra Tourists Killed In Vietnam Boat Tragedy, State Begins Op To Bring Bodies Back
- Delivery Agent Who Barged Into Bengaluru Woman's Home, Flashed Her, Arrested
- Andhra Pradesh On Alert After 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 8 Active Cases
- On Camera, Mercedes Runs Over Man In Chandigarh. He Walks Seconds Later
- Ladakh Creates 17 New Tehsils To Cut 300-Km Trips For Government Services
- 5 Minors Stab Man To Death In Delhi Over Accidental 'Mud Splash', Detained
- 50 Victims, Rs 1.6 Crore Loans: Punjab Man Arrested In Cyber Fraud Case
- INDIA Bloc Rift Widens In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin Refuses To Join Hands With Vijay
- 'Dawood Planted Bomb At Taj': Hoax Call Triggers Security Scare In Mumbai
Top International Headlines
- US Hits 140 Iranian Targets After Hormuz Closure, Tehran Strikes UAE, Qatar
- Lindsey Graham, A Leading Hawk On Iran War, Dies At 71 From 'Sudden Illness'
- "Pledge To Avenge His Blood": Mojtaba Khamenei On Father's Funeral
- Trump Claims Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships After Iran Says It Was Closed
- Former Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Dies At 74
- China Builds Full-Scale US Warship Replica For Missile Target Practice
- Ukraine's Zelensky Proposes Replacing Prime Minister In Government Reshuffle
Top Sports News
- Argentina Star Escapes Red Card, England Semi-Final Gets Massive Twist
- Norway Star Refuses To Pass Ball To Erling Haaland In 'Biggest Blunder' Of FIFA World Cup 2026
- 'Suffering Is Part Of Our DNA': Argentina Coach After Extra Time Win Over Switzerland
- Brendon McCullum Quits As England Test Coach Days After Ben Stokes' Retirement
- "Need To Breathe": Norway Coach Stale Solbakken's Emotional Admission After World Cup Exit
- "Never Stops Believing": Lionel Messi's Utimate Tribute To Argentina Team After FIFA WC Quarter-Final Win
- Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff Faces Uncertainty After England Debacle
- BCCI Forced To Make Two Late Changes To India's Squad For England ODIs, Zimbabwe T20Is
- Pakistan Fielding Coach Shane McDermott Resigns Ahead Of Tour To West Indies, England
- "Happiness Knows No Bounds": Kranti Gaud's Coach On India Pacer's Historic Test 5-Wicket Haul At Lord's
- "Thousands Abused Me Without Knowing The Truth": Shashank Singh On Assault Allegations By Family Cook
- ECB Issues Guidelines On Alcohol Consumption By Players Post Ben Stokes Retirement: Report
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