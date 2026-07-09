School Assembly News Headlines (July 10): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 10): Today's headlines bring a mix of big decisions, brave actions and sporting drama from around the world. At home, leaders and courts are making headlines on security, education and law; our weather has finally let the monsoon spread across the country; and Uttarakhand has just become India's sixth fully literate state. Internationally, tensions and diplomacy are dominating the news, while on the sports front athletes are delivering unforgettable moments, from World Cup highs to emotional farewells.

Top National Headlines

"Terror Camps Crumbled During Op Sindoor": PM To Indian Diaspora In Melbourne

Southwest Monsoon, Delayed By A Day, Covers Entire Country: Weather Office

Army Chief Visits Forward Areas In J&K's Poonch, Reviews Security Situation

"Will Never Go Back": Doctor Assaulted By Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane

Class 6 Student Dies At Bengaluru Residential School, Parents Allege Assault

Uttarakhand Becomes Country's 6th Fully Literate State

Produce Him Physically: Court On Plea To Let Sena Man Appear Via Video Conferencing

Assam Opposition Leaders Demand Stricter Action In Fake Currency Crackdown

Manipur Security Ops To Be Stepped Up After Ambush, CoBRA To Lead Charge

Nine Still Trapped After Rain, Garbage Pile Trigger Pune Building Collapse

Top International Headlines

Chaos At Ali Khamenei's Iraq Funeral As US And Iran Exchange Strikes

US Strike Targeted Bushehr Nuclear Plant Perimeter, Says Iranian Official

"I May Be Gone": Trump Says He's "Number One" On Iran's "Kill List"

Trump Ditches Qatari-Gifted Jet For Air Force One For "Old Time's Sake"

Democrat Graham Platner Out Of US Senate Race After Rape Allegation

Trump Warns US Will Hit Iran '20 Times' Harder If Tehran Doesn't Halt Attacks

Trump Tempers Fury To End NATO Summit On High Note

Top Sports Headlines

Fight Breaks Out During France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final Press Meet, Brahim Diaz's Reaction Says It All

'I Am Old, I Can Barely Walk': Internet Decodes MS Dhoni's Gesture During 3rd India vs England T20I

"Very Big Moment For Us": India Women Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Lord's Test Against England

"How Do You Bet Against France?" Sunil Chhetri Praises Didier Deschamps' Side

"Wayne Rooney, I Expect You To Go Out On Rowing Trip": Erling Haaland As Norway Eliminate Brazil From FIFA WC

"We're Among The Contenders": Brahim Diaz Ahead Of Morocco's FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final vs France

A Call From Donald Trump To Gianni Infantino Allows Red-Carded Folarin Balogun To Play

Egypt Coach Shouts At Lionel Scaloni After Heated FIFA World Cup Clash

FIFA Refereeing Chief Breaks Silence On Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Controversy

Anil Kumble Slams Players, Team Management After India's 'Abject Surrender' Against England

Sourav Ganguly Thanks ICC, Jay Shah For Inducting Him In Hall Of Fame: "Huge Honour"

"Life Won't be Same Without You": Rashid Khan, Rahmatullah Gurbaz Break Down As They Pay Last Respect To Shapoor Zadran

"This Tour Of England Will Be Very Special For Me": Axar Patel Ahead Of 100th T20I Match