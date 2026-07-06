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School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Top National, International, Sports News

Abroad, big geopolitical shifts and climate danger dominate, with major world leaders, an intense NATO build-up and a super typhoon on the move.

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School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Top National, International, Sports News
On the sports front, emotions are raw after dramatic World Cup exits.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Here's what's making headlines today. At home, leaders, diplomacy and dramatic local stories are grabbing attention: from Prime Minister Modi's high-profile welcome in Indonesia and a defence-digital push to flood rescues and a surprising Spiderman helping commuters. Abroad, big geopolitical shifts and climate danger dominate, with major world leaders, an intense NATO build-up and a super typhoon on the move. 

On the sports front, emotions are raw after dramatic World Cup exits, shock rulings and explosive press-room moments from football's biggest names. 

Top National Headlines

  • Chants, Cultural Dances: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Indonesia
  • "Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday
  • PM Modi's Indonesia Visit to Unveil Major Defence, Digital Push: Envoy
  • Indian-Origin Man Poses As 'CIA Agent' To Secure Indonesia Defence Deal
  • Thane Man Dressed As Spiderman Helps Commuters In Flooded Streets
  • Arunachal Government Launches Emergency Helicopter Operation For Flood Relief
  • Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Reorganised, Hindu Members Included
  • "Took Me 30 Years Back": Reporter Recalls Real-Life Events Amid Satluj Row
  • Champat Rai's Resignation Accepted By Ram Temple Trust Amid Donation Theft Row

Top International Headlines

  • Microsoft To Lay Off 4,800 Workers In Latest Wave Of AI-Led Job Cuts
  • 'Restraining Order Needed': Trump Reignites Feud With Italian PM Meloni Ahead Of NATO Summit
  • Super Typhoon Bavi Makes Landfall In US Pacific Island, Residents Warned To Stay Indoors
  • Trump To Meet Zelensky, Syrian President At NATO Summit In Turkey
  • 'Gratitude To Friendly India': Iran's Thank You Note Amid Khamenei's Funeral
  • Israeli Votes To Defy Supreme Court Ruling On Broadcast Regulator
  • 'Kill Trump' Calls At Ali Khamenei's Funeral As Top Leaders Reemerge From Hiding

Top Sports Headlines 

  • Heartbroken Neymar Jr. Quits International Football After World Cup Exit: "I Tried, Now It's Over"
  • FIFA Triggers Huge World Cup Storm, Clears US Player's Ban After Donald Trump Call
  • 'Trying To Kill Me For 23 Years": Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Reporter In Explosive Press Conference
  • "We'll Be The Generation That Never Won FIFA World Cup": Brazil Star Casemiro Breaks Down After Losing To Norway
  • Cristiano Ronaldo Says His Partner Is From Argentina, Reveals Banter With Flight Attendant Ahead Of Portugal vs Spain
  • FIFA Slammed By UEFA Over USA Star Folarin Balogun's Red Card U-Turn: "We Express Our Disbelief"
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