School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Here's what's making headlines today. At home, leaders, diplomacy and dramatic local stories are grabbing attention: from Prime Minister Modi's high-profile welcome in Indonesia and a defence-digital push to flood rescues and a surprising Spiderman helping commuters. Abroad, big geopolitical shifts and climate danger dominate, with major world leaders, an intense NATO build-up and a super typhoon on the move.

On the sports front, emotions are raw after dramatic World Cup exits, shock rulings and explosive press-room moments from football's biggest names.

Top National Headlines

Chants, Cultural Dances: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Indonesia

"Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday

PM Modi's Indonesia Visit to Unveil Major Defence, Digital Push: Envoy

Indian-Origin Man Poses As 'CIA Agent' To Secure Indonesia Defence Deal

Thane Man Dressed As Spiderman Helps Commuters In Flooded Streets

Arunachal Government Launches Emergency Helicopter Operation For Flood Relief

Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Reorganised, Hindu Members Included

"Took Me 30 Years Back": Reporter Recalls Real-Life Events Amid Satluj Row

Champat Rai's Resignation Accepted By Ram Temple Trust Amid Donation Theft Row

Top International Headlines

Microsoft To Lay Off 4,800 Workers In Latest Wave Of AI-Led Job Cuts

'Restraining Order Needed': Trump Reignites Feud With Italian PM Meloni Ahead Of NATO Summit

Super Typhoon Bavi Makes Landfall In US Pacific Island, Residents Warned To Stay Indoors

Trump To Meet Zelensky, Syrian President At NATO Summit In Turkey

'Gratitude To Friendly India': Iran's Thank You Note Amid Khamenei's Funeral

Israeli Votes To Defy Supreme Court Ruling On Broadcast Regulator

'Kill Trump' Calls At Ali Khamenei's Funeral As Top Leaders Reemerge From Hiding

Top Sports Headlines

Heartbroken Neymar Jr. Quits International Football After World Cup Exit: "I Tried, Now It's Over"

FIFA Triggers Huge World Cup Storm, Clears US Player's Ban After Donald Trump Call

'Trying To Kill Me For 23 Years": Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Reporter In Explosive Press Conference

"We'll Be The Generation That Never Won FIFA World Cup": Brazil Star Casemiro Breaks Down After Losing To Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo Says His Partner Is From Argentina, Reveals Banter With Flight Attendant Ahead Of Portugal vs Spain

FIFA Slammed By UEFA Over USA Star Folarin Balogun's Red Card U-Turn: "We Express Our Disbelief"