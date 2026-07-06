School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Top National, International, Sports News

On the sports front, emotions are raw after dramatic World Cup exits.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 7): Here's what's making headlines today. At home, leaders, diplomacy and dramatic local stories are grabbing attention: from Prime Minister Modi's high-profile welcome in Indonesia and a defence-digital push to flood rescues and a surprising Spiderman helping commuters. Abroad, big geopolitical shifts and climate danger dominate, with major world leaders, an intense NATO build-up and a super typhoon on the move.
On the sports front, emotions are raw after dramatic World Cup exits, shock rulings and explosive press-room moments from football's biggest names.
Top National Headlines
- Chants, Cultural Dances: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Indonesia
- "Wishing A Long, Healthy Life": PM Modi Greets Dalai Lama On Birthday
- PM Modi's Indonesia Visit to Unveil Major Defence, Digital Push: Envoy
- Indian-Origin Man Poses As 'CIA Agent' To Secure Indonesia Defence Deal
- Thane Man Dressed As Spiderman Helps Commuters In Flooded Streets
- Arunachal Government Launches Emergency Helicopter Operation For Flood Relief
- Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Reorganised, Hindu Members Included
- "Took Me 30 Years Back": Reporter Recalls Real-Life Events Amid Satluj Row
- Champat Rai's Resignation Accepted By Ram Temple Trust Amid Donation Theft Row
Top International Headlines
- Microsoft To Lay Off 4,800 Workers In Latest Wave Of AI-Led Job Cuts
- 'Restraining Order Needed': Trump Reignites Feud With Italian PM Meloni Ahead Of NATO Summit
- Super Typhoon Bavi Makes Landfall In US Pacific Island, Residents Warned To Stay Indoors
- Trump To Meet Zelensky, Syrian President At NATO Summit In Turkey
- 'Gratitude To Friendly India': Iran's Thank You Note Amid Khamenei's Funeral
- Israeli Votes To Defy Supreme Court Ruling On Broadcast Regulator
- 'Kill Trump' Calls At Ali Khamenei's Funeral As Top Leaders Reemerge From Hiding
Top Sports Headlines
- Heartbroken Neymar Jr. Quits International Football After World Cup Exit: "I Tried, Now It's Over"
- FIFA Triggers Huge World Cup Storm, Clears US Player's Ban After Donald Trump Call
- 'Trying To Kill Me For 23 Years": Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Reporter In Explosive Press Conference
- "We'll Be The Generation That Never Won FIFA World Cup": Brazil Star Casemiro Breaks Down After Losing To Norway
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says His Partner Is From Argentina, Reveals Banter With Flight Attendant Ahead Of Portugal vs Spain
- FIFA Slammed By UEFA Over USA Star Folarin Balogun's Red Card U-Turn: "We Express Our Disbelief"
How may i help you today
Show full article