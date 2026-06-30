School Assembly News Headlines (July 1): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 1): Today's top headlines bring a mix of big decisions, surprising discoveries, and stories that affect our daily lives. At the national level, leaders met to plan the country's next steps, a new army chief took charge, major gold smuggling was busted in Delhi, and states prepare for changing weather and power challenges during the heatwave. Internationally, diplomatic sparks and high-profile visits are in focus, NASA revealed earthquake damage in Venezuela, and global security and trade moves are making headlines.

Top National News

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet With Top Bureaucrats

Lt General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge As New Army Chief

International Gold Smuggling Racket Busted In Delhi, Gold Worth Rs 21 Crore Seized

Bank Of Baroda Under Police Lens After Ayodhya Temple Cash Theft Row

"Want To See Where Siya Pushed Ketan": Lohagad Fort Sees 50% Rise In Tourists

Human-Lion Conflict Intensifies In Gujarat, 30 Lions Captured In June

Inflation To Ease As Finance Ministry Sees Comfort In Retreating Oil Prices

Delhi Peak Power Demand Hits All-Time High Of 8,748 MW Amid Heatwave

Wife Can't Be Denied Maintenance Because Parents Support Her: High Court

Tamil Nadu Government Schools To Hold First-Ever Student Elections In July

Centre Prepares Contingency Plan For 12 States Amid El Nino Risk

Top International News

"He'll Be Up, He's Like Me": When Trump Wanted To Call PM Modi At 6 AM

"Blatant Act Of Aggression": India Slams Pak For Strikes In Afghanistan

NASA Satellite Images Show 58,000 Buildings Damaged In Venezuela Earthquakes

US, India Trade Deal In Final Steps: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Marco Rubio Plans India Visit For Second Time This Year: US Envoy

Quad Meeting To Be Held In Philippines In Two Weeks: US Envoy Sergio Gor

"Enough With The Lecture": Paris Deputy Mayor Slams Americans Mocking France's Lack Of AC

Ahead Of 250th Independence Day, Trump Posts Artwork With George Washington

No Direct US-Iran Talks To Take Place In Doha, Says Qatar

Over 1,000 Drones Detected Near World Cup Stadiums, 300 Neutralized: FBI

India Visit Was Among Trump's Best Bilateral Tours: Ex-US Diplomat To NDTV

'If Countries Were Stocks, I'd Be Buying India': US Senator To NDTV