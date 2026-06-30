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School Assembly News Headlines (July 1): Top National, International News

Today's News Headlines: Internationally, diplomatic sparks and high-profile visits are in focus, NASA revealed earthquake damage in Venezuela.

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School Assembly News Headlines (July 1): Top National, International News
At the national level, leaders met to plan the country's next steps, a new army chief took charge.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 1): Today's top headlines bring a mix of big decisions, surprising discoveries, and stories that affect our daily lives. At the national level, leaders met to plan the country's next steps, a new army chief took charge, major gold smuggling was busted in Delhi, and states prepare for changing weather and power challenges during the heatwave. Internationally, diplomatic sparks and high-profile visits are in focus, NASA revealed earthquake damage in Venezuela, and global security and trade moves are making headlines. 

Top National News

  • PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet With Top Bureaucrats
  • Lt General Dhiraj Seth Takes Charge As New Army Chief
  • International Gold Smuggling Racket Busted In Delhi, Gold Worth Rs 21 Crore Seized
  • Bank Of Baroda Under Police Lens After Ayodhya Temple Cash Theft Row
  • "Want To See Where Siya Pushed Ketan": Lohagad Fort Sees 50% Rise In Tourists
  • Human-Lion Conflict Intensifies In Gujarat, 30 Lions Captured In June
  • Inflation To Ease As Finance Ministry Sees Comfort In Retreating Oil Prices
  • Delhi Peak Power Demand Hits All-Time High Of 8,748 MW Amid Heatwave
  • Wife Can't Be Denied Maintenance Because Parents Support Her: High Court
  • Tamil Nadu Government Schools To Hold First-Ever Student Elections In July
  • Centre Prepares Contingency Plan For 12 States Amid El Nino Risk

Top International News

  • "He'll Be Up, He's Like Me": When Trump Wanted To Call PM Modi At 6 AM
  • "Blatant Act Of Aggression": India Slams Pak For Strikes In Afghanistan
  • NASA Satellite Images Show 58,000 Buildings Damaged In Venezuela Earthquakes
  • US, India Trade Deal In Final Steps: US Envoy Sergio Gor
  • Marco Rubio Plans India Visit For Second Time This Year: US Envoy
  • Quad Meeting To Be Held In Philippines In Two Weeks: US Envoy Sergio Gor
  • "Enough With The Lecture": Paris Deputy Mayor Slams Americans Mocking France's Lack Of AC
  • Ahead Of 250th Independence Day, Trump Posts Artwork With George Washington
  • No Direct US-Iran Talks To Take Place In Doha, Says Qatar
  • Over 1,000 Drones Detected Near World Cup Stadiums, 300 Neutralized: FBI
  • India Visit Was Among Trump's Best Bilateral Tours: Ex-US Diplomat To NDTV
  • 'If Countries Were Stocks, I'd Be Buying India': US Senator To NDTV
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