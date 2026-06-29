School Assembly News Headlines (June 30): National, International, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 30): Here are the top headlines for June 30. On the national front, India's military and political leaders are setting the tone on defence and disaster relief, while cities cope with heat and power demand, and state governments push new laws and language rules. Globally, ceasefires and tense border actions, major military upgrades, and extreme heat dominate the headlines, plus a reminder that some mysteries, like the missing MH370, still capture the world's attention.

In education, big changes are arriving: new language rules in Maharashtra, updated heatwave safety guidance for teachers, an AI-focused BTech at Central Sanskrit University, and major enrolment drives in UP. Finally, in sports, the World Cup brings both inspiring triumphs and serious issues like racism that affect players and fans alike. Stay curious, stay informed, and remember: today's news shapes tomorrow's conversations.

Top National News

Op Sindoor Laid Down New Normal, Established Atmanirbhar Bharat: Army Chief

'Border Situation With China Stable, Deployment Posture Maintained': Army Chief To NDTV

Amit Shah Assures Central Aid For Flood-Hit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

Mallikarjun Kharge Reappointed Leader Of Opposition In Rajya Sabha After Oath

Amid Heatwave, Delhi Peak Power Demand Reaches All-Time High Of 8,748 MW

Bengaluru Metro Double-Decker Road Plan Fails IISc Test: Report

Akal Takht's One-Month Deadline For Punjab To Amend Anti-Sacrilege Bill

Top International News

US, Iran Agree To Halt Fighting "For Now", To Discuss Hormuz Plan In Qatar

Pakistan's 'Double-Tap' Strikes On Afghanistan Border Kill 35, Including Children

"Look Inwards": India Slams Pak Over "Baseless" Karachi Attack Claims

UK To Replace Ageing Destroyers With 6 Drone-Deploying Hybrid Warships

Heatwave, High Humidity To Grip Large Parts Of US

29 Dead As Pakistan Carries Out Ground Operation Along Afghanistan Border

Search For Flight MH370 Extended For A Year, 12 Years After Disappearance

Pakistan Suspends Geo News For 15 Days Over 'Offensive' Muharram Broadcast

Andy Burnham To Outline Vision For UK With Focus On Raising Living Standards

UK's Princess Catherine Climbs 3 Mountain Peaks To Raise Cancer Awareness

Top Education News

Maharashtra Government Makes Marathi Language Compulsory From Classes 1 To 10 In All Schools

No Board Exam In Third Language For Current Class 9 Students, No Change For Class 10

Private Schools' Association Opposes CBSE's Kannada Third Language Directive

UP Government Releases Teachers' Guideline 2026 To Protect Students During Heatwaves

Central Sanskrit University Enters AI Era With New BTech Programme From 2026-27

"No Child Should Be Left Behind": Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Enrolment Drive From July 1

Top Sports News

Oppressed, Ignored, Embarrassed: Iran's FIFA World Cup Journey Ends In Chaos

Brazil's Vinicius Jr Gives Heartbreaking "Racism" Message Ahead Of Knockout vs Japan

FIFA World Cup: Neymar Jr. Donates USD 250,000 To Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says Report

Canada's Alphonso Davies, Who Was Out Due To Injury, Scripts History At FIFA World Cup In 1st Appearance