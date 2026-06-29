School Assembly News Headlines (June 30): National, International, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 30): Here are the top headlines for June 30. On the national front, India's military and political leaders are setting the tone on defence and disaster relief, while cities cope with heat and power demand, and state governments push new laws and language rules. Globally, ceasefires and tense border actions, major military upgrades, and extreme heat dominate the headlines, plus a reminder that some mysteries, like the missing MH370, still capture the world's attention.
In education, big changes are arriving: new language rules in Maharashtra, updated heatwave safety guidance for teachers, an AI-focused BTech at Central Sanskrit University, and major enrolment drives in UP. Finally, in sports, the World Cup brings both inspiring triumphs and serious issues like racism that affect players and fans alike. Stay curious, stay informed, and remember: today's news shapes tomorrow's conversations.
Top National News
- Op Sindoor Laid Down New Normal, Established Atmanirbhar Bharat: Army Chief
- 'Border Situation With China Stable, Deployment Posture Maintained': Army Chief To NDTV
- Amit Shah Assures Central Aid For Flood-Hit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh
- Mallikarjun Kharge Reappointed Leader Of Opposition In Rajya Sabha After Oath
- Amid Heatwave, Delhi Peak Power Demand Reaches All-Time High Of 8,748 MW
- Bengaluru Metro Double-Decker Road Plan Fails IISc Test: Report
- Akal Takht's One-Month Deadline For Punjab To Amend Anti-Sacrilege Bill
Top International News
- US, Iran Agree To Halt Fighting "For Now", To Discuss Hormuz Plan In Qatar
- Pakistan's 'Double-Tap' Strikes On Afghanistan Border Kill 35, Including Children
- "Look Inwards": India Slams Pak Over "Baseless" Karachi Attack Claims
- UK To Replace Ageing Destroyers With 6 Drone-Deploying Hybrid Warships
- Heatwave, High Humidity To Grip Large Parts Of US
- 29 Dead As Pakistan Carries Out Ground Operation Along Afghanistan Border
- Search For Flight MH370 Extended For A Year, 12 Years After Disappearance
- Pakistan Suspends Geo News For 15 Days Over 'Offensive' Muharram Broadcast
- Andy Burnham To Outline Vision For UK With Focus On Raising Living Standards
- UK's Princess Catherine Climbs 3 Mountain Peaks To Raise Cancer Awareness
Top Education News
- Maharashtra Government Makes Marathi Language Compulsory From Classes 1 To 10 In All Schools
- No Board Exam In Third Language For Current Class 9 Students, No Change For Class 10
- Private Schools' Association Opposes CBSE's Kannada Third Language Directive
- UP Government Releases Teachers' Guideline 2026 To Protect Students During Heatwaves
- Central Sanskrit University Enters AI Era With New BTech Programme From 2026-27
- "No Child Should Be Left Behind": Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Enrolment Drive From July 1
Top Sports News
- Oppressed, Ignored, Embarrassed: Iran's FIFA World Cup Journey Ends In Chaos
- Brazil's Vinicius Jr Gives Heartbreaking "Racism" Message Ahead Of Knockout vs Japan
- FIFA World Cup: Neymar Jr. Donates USD 250,000 To Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says Report
- Canada's Alphonso Davies, Who Was Out Due To Injury, Scripts History At FIFA World Cup In 1st Appearance