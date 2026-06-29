Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into several northern states over the next five to six days, the IMD said on Sunday, even as the national capital recorded its warmest morning in two years amid the delayed seasonal rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea and some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, among other states, during the next two to three days.
It is likely to continue its movement over some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan during the subsequent two to three days.
However, it also warned of heatwave conditions -- possibly severe -- in Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and 29.
According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi is likely to see the arrival of monsoon on July 4 if conditions remain favourable.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
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Arunachal Pradesh Weather Updates LIVE: Weather Office Forecasts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms In East Kameng Till July 1
The East Kameng district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall across the district from June 28 to July 1, following a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The advisory has been issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, urging residents to remain alert and strictly adhere to safety guidelines in view of the anticipated adverse weather conditions. Authorities have cautioned that the prevailing weather pattern may trigger landslides, flash floods, and disruption in normal life in vulnerable areas of the district.
Humid Conditions Across Rajasthan, Weather Office Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In Next Few Days
Humid weather conditions persisted across large parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, even as scattered rainfall was reported in several districts, including Pilani in Jhunjhunu district, which saw 7 mm of rain since morning.
The Met office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of the Kota and Udaipur divisions over the next few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase across southeastern and eastern Rajasthan from July 2 According to the regional meteorological centre, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in the the past 24 hours, while one or two places in eastern Rajasthan received heavy rainfall.
Uttarakhand Weather Updates LIVE: Monsoon Progress Within Next 2-3 Days
The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into parts of Uttarakhand over the next two to three days, the Meteorological Centre here said.
As of Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, placing the hilly districts in the state under a watch. Isolated places in these hilly regions are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense spells of rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.