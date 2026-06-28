Second Cloud Burst Hits Arunachal Within A Week, Travel Advisories Issued

Torrential monsoon rains, followed by cloudbursts, have triggered severe flooding in the East Siang and Leparada districts of Arunachal Pradesh. In East Siang, nine major road lifelines have been completely blocked or washed away, according to the latest information from the district administration.

Out of 11 critical routes monitored, emergency response teams have managed to clear only two sectors: the Terong-Korong-Mebo Road and the JNC Lower Campus to Upper Campus Road, which are now open for traffic.

India Meteorological Department officials said there is a possibility of over 200 mm of rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh by Monday. People have been advised to take safety precautions and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. However, commuters continue to face widespread disruptions across key arterial roads.

The crucial links connecting Pasighat to Pangin, Mariyang-Yingkiong, and Mebo-Dambuk-Bomjir remain strictly blocked due to massive landslides and mudslips. Local connectivity has also taken a severe hit, with blockages reported near Balek Secondary School, the Ranaghat Bridge, the Poglek River crossing on the Pasighat-Yagrung Road, and the Bilat-Ledum Road.

The worst infrastructure damage has occurred on the Pasighat-Runne-Takilalug Road, where the left-hand side (LHS) of the Letong Bridge has been completely washed away by raging floodwaters, cutting off immediate access. Furthermore, authorities have announced that the Pasighat-Yagrung-Ledum-Tene (PLT) Road is officially considered blocked until further notice.

District authorities are urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from vulnerable landslide-prone slopes and overflowing riverbanks. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the debris, but continuous downpours are severely hampering restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, a formal travel advisory released by the Pasighat Highway Division highlights severe blockages between Rengging and Yembung on NH-13 due to ongoing rockfalls and land subsidence. The department has deployed men and machinery on a war footing but urges the public to avoid unnecessary travel, commute only during daylight hours, and strictly avoid parking vehicles within active landslide zones.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory issued by the Pasighat Highway Division highlights severe blockages between Rengging and Yembung on National Highway 13 due to ongoing rockfalls and land subsidence. The department has deployed personnel and machinery on a war footing, while urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel, commute only during daylight hours, and refrain from parking vehicles in active landslide zones.