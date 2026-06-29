One Missing After 3 Swept Away By Floodwaters in Assam's Dhemaji

In yet another tragic incident amid the worsening flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji district, three people were swept away by the rising waters of the Simen River on Monday in the Jonai subdivision.

According to local sources, the victims were caught in the strong current as the river continued to swell following incessant rainfall across the region. Rescue teams and local residents immediately launched a search operation.

Two of the three individuals were successfully rescued from the Brahmaputra River after being carried away by the powerful current. However, one person remains missing. The missing individual has been identified as Sudamay Yadav, a resident of Balikhuti. Search and rescue operations are continuing to trace him.

The incident comes as Dhemaji remains one of the worst flood-affected districts in Assam. Continuous heavy rainfall in the district and upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh has caused several rivers, including the Chimen, Simen, Kemi, Depi and Dikhari, to overflow, inundating villages, damaging infrastructure and disrupting road and rail connectivity. Over the past two days, floodwaters have washed away bridges, eroded embankments and damaged a railway bridge near Simen Chapari, forcing the suspension of train services to Jonai. Thousands of residents have been affected, with many families displaced from their homes.

Officials have urged residents living along riverbanks and low-lying areas to avoid venturing into swollen rivers and to remain alert as water levels continue to rise. Rescue and relief operations are underway across the flood-hit areas, while authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation.