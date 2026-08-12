Assam Government To 'Appreciate' YouTubers, Influencers For Flood Aid

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that YouTubers and social media influencers who raised funds during the recent floods and used the money to provide genuine assistance to affected people will be appreciated by the state government.

72 YouTube accounts have been identified that collected funds during the flood situation, and the state government is now checking how the money was subsequently utilised.

Sarma said officials are verifying whether the assistance reached flood-affected families, particularly in Sivasagar and Charaideo, and where the relief was distributed.

"Many YouTubers have already started helping people," the Chief Minister said, adding that the government wants to recognise those who have made a genuine contribution to the relief effort.

The fund-raising was not limited to content creators from Assam. According to the Chief Minister, people and YouTubers from different parts of the country also came forward to raise money for flood relief in the state.

The government is seeking details of the assistance provided by such individuals and organisations, including the amount spent, the areas covered and the beneficiaries who received support. Some of the contributions announced during the relief effort included amounts of Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh.

Sarma said the exercise would also help authorities avoid a situation where several agencies or private groups provide assistance to the same families while others affected by the floods receive little or no support.

He made it clear that the government's monitoring of the funds was not intended to discourage people from coming forward to help.

Instead, those who have used the money properly and provided meaningful support to flood-hit people will be identified for recognition. The list could include YouTubers, influencers, NGOs and other organisations involved in relief work.

The Chief Minister said the government may honour such contributors with a gamosa and a certificate or award in recognition of their efforts.

He also said the appreciation would extend to people and organisations from outside Assam, including those from abroad, who came forward to support the state during the floods.