Himanta Sarma Visits Family Of Boy Who Died Saving Pet Dog During Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the family of Rideep Panika, a student who sacrificed his life trying to save his pet dog during floods in Nazira. The leader met the grieving parents, consoled them, and expressed his heartfelt sympathies.

Rideep Panika jumped into the strong current to save his pet dog, named Barun, which had been trapped in the swirling floodwaters. While the boy managed to rescue the dog, he was unable to escape the powerful current himself and drowned.

Meanwhile, due to the last two days of incessant rain in Bhutan, districts of central Assam sharing borders with the country are hit by floods.

The water level of the Pagladia River in Assam's Orang suddenly rose, and floods have hit several villages. There have been major inundations in neighbouring Udalguri district.

Fuhurabari, Dofalapota, Kathpuri, Aonajuli, Majgaon, Gelabil, Begenabari and many other villages were suddenly hit by floods.

In those areas, several roads, link roads, and embankments have broken, and the communication system is currently cut off.

At present, all roads leading to Kathpuri village are broken, and the village is cut off.

Hundreds of bighas of paddy fields in several villages are now submerged in floodwater.