Meghalaya, Arunachal On Red Alert, Heavy Rain Forecast In Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh for extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The weather agency has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Assam, raising concerns over possible flooding, landslides, and disruption of normal life.

According to the IMD, an active monsoon system is likely to trigger intense rainfall across the Northeast. Districts in Upper Assam and adjoining areas are expected to experience heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Authorities have advised those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain on alert. People have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in hilly regions, as heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods, landslides, and road blockages.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district administrations have been kept on alert to respond to any emergency situation. River water levels are also being closely monitored as continuous rainfall may lead to a rise in major rivers and their tributaries.

The IMD has appealed to the public to follow official weather updates and safety advisories issued by local authorities.

With the monsoon remaining active over the region, residents are advised to take necessary precautions until the weather conditions improve.