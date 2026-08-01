Video: Assam Riders Cross Flooded Roads, Landslide-Hit Stretches In Nagaland

What began as a routine motorcycle expedition soon turned into a challenging journey for a group of riders from Assam, who encountered landslides, damaged roads and floodwaters at several points, including in Nagaland.

Heavy rain repeatedly disrupted their journey, leaving stretches of road covered in mud and making travel difficult. Landslides and cracked sections of road further slowed their progress. At one location, the riders were forced to halt for hours after fast-flowing water swept across the road, making it unsafe to move ahead.

Videos recorded during the trip show the group carefully guiding their motorcycles across slippery and damaged stretches. In some places, they waited patiently for the water level to recede before continuing their ride.

Despite the difficult conditions, the riders chose to move cautiously rather than rush through the affected areas. They also helped one another navigate the most challenging sections of the route.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday convened a high-level meeting in New Delhi with key parliamentary representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to evaluate the grim flood situation, widespread landslide damage, and ongoing rescue operations across both northeastern states.

"Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone's wellbeing and safety," PM Modi had said on X.

Continuous monsoon rains, overflowing rivers and landslides have impacted nearly 1.5 lakh people in Arunachal Pradesh and caused multiple casualties, while Nagaland has also reported deaths and extensive damage.

Earlier this month, at least eight people died, and twelve others were injured following massive landslide incidents that occurred in multiple locations in Nagaland's Mon district.

(With inputs from ANI)