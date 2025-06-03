Rain, Landslides Wreak Havoc In Nagaland, Part Of NH-2 Sinks

Landslides triggered by heavy rains damaged roads across Nagaland, with crop destruction reported from some districts, officials said on Tuesday.

In Kohima district, a major land sinking occurred near Kisama Heritage Village, while a major landslide was reported along the Kigwema-Mima-Chakhabama road.

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang visited the site of the road sinking at Phesama village near Kisama Heritage Village, where a 50-meter stretch of NH-2 has collapsed, cutting off the key route between Nagaland and Manipur.

Accompanied by officials from the Public Works Department and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), Zeliang took stock of the situation and directed immediate action to restore connectivity.

He instructed NHIDCL to create an alternate road for stranded goods trucks and commuters and emphasised the urgency of the situation, given the highway's importance as Manipur's lifeline.

"This is the third major road collapse at this location since 2013. A permanent solution is long overdue," Zeliang said, adding that both he and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio have written to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways seeking approval for a proposed alternate route.

The road began sinking on the night of May 31. Continuous rain worsened the condition, causing the highway to sink by about four feet. Around 30 metres of the road collapsed entirely by Monday. A truck was trapped in the collapsing section, though no casualties have been reported.

More than a hundred goods-laden trucks bound for Manipur have been stranded along the route since Sunday. The district administration has opened a one-way alternate route for light motor vehicles.

NHIDCL Executive Director RP Singh said that to construct a temporary road, land acquisition would be needed.

"If landowners cooperate, the work can be completed within 10 days, depending on the weather," he said.

Tuensang district witnessed a landslide in Phingjang Ward, Tuensang town, and a road blockage on the Tobu road below Tuensang Village.

A windstorm damaged an Anganwadi centre in Phir Ahir village under Longkhim sub-division, an official said.

In Kiphire district, continuous rainfall led to landslides and road blockages between Khongiri and Mimi villages, in Luther village, and on the road from 2 Junction to Pungro Town. Singrep village also reported a landslide, while agricultural fields in Moya and Pungro villages sustained damage.

The Meluri district reported a landslide damaging the Village Guard Office guard room. Overflowing of the Araju River damaged paddy fields in Reguri village, and a retaining wall collapse in Wutsi Colony affected a residential house.

In Noklak district, road blockages were reported across several key routes, including Noklak-Chingmei-Tuensang, Noklak-Pangsha, Panso-Tuensang, and Panso-Saddle-Tuensang roads, severely impacting connectivity.

Maize fields were damaged in Chassir village in Shamator district due to storms and heavy rains. A major landslide also occurred between Shamator and Kiphire.

In the Mokokchung district, a retaining wall collapsed at Mongsenbai Ward, damaging a residential house. In Luyong Ward, Mangkolemba sub-division, a similar incident affected a footpath and three homes.

Wokha district faced power outages after strong winds uprooted several electric poles, while a landslide at Tribal Circuit Doyang affected the reception and cafeteria building of an office complex.

Zunheboto district reported a landslide in the Atoizu sub-division, while Peren district experienced road blockages between Vamsi Akilesh and New Ngaulong.

While there has been no report of human casualties, the government has urged people to remain alert as the monsoon intensifies, stressing the need to prioritise the protection of lives and property.

