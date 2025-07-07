3 Dead, Flight Ops Suspended Amid Rain Fury In Nagaland

At least three people have died in Nagaland due to incessant rain for the past few days causing heavy flooding across the state. The flight operations have been suspended and the vehicular movement was disrupted on National Highway 29, officials said.

Three victims, including a woman, were electrocuted in their homes in Dimapur, where floodwaters entered residential areas and people were seen wading through chest-deep water, they said.

The heavy rains in past two days has caused damage to property, crops, and infrastructure.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended on Sunday after heavy rain inundated the runway and parking areas, an Airport Authority of India official said.

Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek updates directly from airlines, he said.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked sections of the National Highway 29 which connects Dimapur with Kohima, severely affecting vehicular movement and posing risks to commuters, the officials said.

In Niuland district, as many as 70 villages have been affected by the deluge.

Floodwaters rose as high as three feet in Half-Nagarjan in Dimapur, forcing residents to use boats and even swim.

The district authorities said 52 people were rescued from severely inundated areas as part of ongoing evacuation operations.

"No fresh rainfall since last night has allowed water levels to gradually recede. However, officials remain on alert as more rain is expected in the coming days," Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang told PTI.

Over the past two days, Nagaland has received 393% rainfall above normal. While the normal rainfall for this period is estimated at 10.1 millimetres (mm), the actual recorded rainfall was 49.8 mm.

Kohima district recorded the highest excess rainfall at 423% above normal.

As monsoon rain continues to batter the region, state authorities and disaster management agencies are on high alert, with citizens urged to avoid flood-prone zones and remain vigilant.