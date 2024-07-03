Five Killed, Widespread Damage In Nagaland Due To Rain-Related Incidents

Representational Image

Rain-related incidents have claimed at least five lives and caused widespread damage in Nagaland in the last few days, an official release said on Wednesday.

Damages to houses, roads, bridges and paddy fields have been reported, the release issued by Johnny Ruangmei, Joint Chief Executive Officer of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said.

Two boys from Kejok village in Tuensang district were swept away at Ayong nullah on June 28, it said.

The body of one of the boys was retrieved the same day while the search for the other was called off with the consent of his father on the third day with no sighting of the body, the release said.

On June 29, a youth was swept away in Dzuvuru stream in Kohima district but his body could not be retrieved.

A youth drowned in Nsonji Lake in Tseminyu district on Monday, where the National Disaster Response Force was called in to assist in the search and rescue efforts and the body was recovered the same day.

A man was swept away by strong currents at Nguhaiu in Noklak district on July 1 and the body was later found.

In Mokokchung district, several landslides were reported.

In Kiphire district, continuous rain caused damage to public infrastructure in several areas, prompting the evacuation of several families, the release said.

Several landslides and road blockages were reported in Fakim-Tsundang area in Pungro sub-division in the district.

Due to a mudslide, Penkim and Fakim areas have been cut off from Tsundang, Sangtsong, Vongtsuvong areas. The route to Thanamir has also been entirely cut off due to landslides in multiple locations.

Soil erosion at Thusangki River near Kiphire district headquarters was also reported on Tuesday, which led to severe damage to paddy fields, the release said.

In Noklak district, landslides were reported in Punyaongan and Sanglao areas. Due to incessant rain, road damage and road sinking have been reported between Chingmei and Noklak.

In Zunheboto district, several houses were destroyed by landslides in DC Hill West area, while paddy fields have been damaged due to flash flood in Zhavame village in Phek district.

In Shamator district, Shiponger and Muksuke bridges between Chessore and Y Anner areas have been partially destroyed by a flash flood on Tuesday.

A landslide was reported on Tening-Nsong road in Peren district and debris was being cleared.

The NSDMA is still compiling damage reports, the release said.

With water levels in many rivers in the state rising after continuous rainfall over the past days, the NSDMA requested people to refrain from fishing or picnicking during the monsoon season.

