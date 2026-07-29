Assam Floods: Seven More Deaths In 24 Hours, Over 3 Lakh People Affected

Seven more deaths pushed the toll in the Assam floods to 75 on Tuesday, though the number of affected population came down to 3.32 lakh across seven districts, an official bulletin said.

All the fatalities were reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Seven districts – Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages, it said.

The flood-hit population in the state stood at 3,32,639, with Charaideo being the worst-hit where 1,42,756 people are impacted, followed by Sivasagar (97,074) and Jorhat (57,371).

On Monday, six districts had been affected by the deluge, with 4.45 lakh people impacted.

Altogether 81 relief camps were operational, in which 32,477 displaced people have taken shelter.

Another 34 relief distribution centres were also functioning, the bulletin stated.

Multiple agencies, including the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services and civil volunteers continued to carry our relief and rescue operations.

The Dhansiri (S) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the ASDMA said.

A crop area of 45,341.98 hectares has been submerged, the bulletin said.

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