Assam MLAs To Donate One Month's Salary For Flood Aid

All Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, have decided to donate one month's salary to support flood relief efforts in the worst-affected districts of Upper Assam.

The decision was taken during the Assam Assembly Budget Session on Tuesday to assist people affected by the devastating floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

Speaking on the decision, BJP MLA from Tinsukia, Pulak Gohain, said the flood situation in Upper Assam has deeply affected the state and that it is the responsibility of every citizen and public representative to stand by those in need.

"The severe floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat have brought immense hardships to the people. It is our duty to support them during this crisis. We want the affected people to rebuild their lives and meet their immediate needs. Keeping this in mind, both the ruling party and the opposition have unanimously decided to donate one month's salary of all MLAs for flood relief," Gohain said.

Congress MLA from Srijangram, Nurul Islam, welcomed the decision and said it should have been taken earlier.

"It is a very good decision, and we were ready from the beginning. All MLAs, irrespective of political affiliation, have donated one month's salary. The people in the flood-hit areas are facing an extremely difficult situation and require substantial financial assistance. The Central Government should also take the situation seriously and announce a major relief package at the earliest," Islam said.

The donation is expected to contribute to ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected districts, where thousands of families have been impacted by the recent floods.