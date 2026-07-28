Air India Express Waives Cargo Charges For Relief Material To Flood-Hit Assam

Air India Express has waived cargo charges for transporting relief material to flood-hit Assam, allowing registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised relief agencies to send humanitarian supplies free of cost as rescue and rehabilitation efforts continue across the state.

The airline said the initiative is intended to facilitate the movement of essential relief supplies to flood-affected communities in Assam.

The waiver applies to cargo carried on Air India Express flights to Guwahati from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The airline currently operates six daily flights from Delhi, three from Bengaluru and two from Kolkata, providing multiple options for relief organisations to transport aid into the state.

Eligible consignments include food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins and other essential relief material. All shipments will, however, remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements and Air India Express' verification, acceptance and carriage policies.

Registered NGOs and recognised relief agencies can avail of the facility by sharing details of their organisation and cargo requirements with the airline. Air India Express said its cargo team will coordinate shipment acceptance, documentation, packaging guidelines and flight allocation, subject to operational feasibility and available cargo capacity.

The airline has also set up a dedicated email address and helpline to assist relief organisations in coordinating cargo movement as humanitarian operations continue in Assam.