48 Dead In Worst-Hit Sivasagar As Assam Flood Death Count Reaches 88

As floodwaters continue to wreak havoc across Assam, Sivasagar has emerged as the worst-affected district, accounting for more than half of the state's 88 flood-related deaths. With 48 fatalities reported so far, shattered homes, damaged livelihoods, and marooned villages have laid bare the scale of devastation in the district.

"In Sivasagar district, most flood-related deaths were reported from Nazira (29), followed by Sivasagar (9). Six people died in Sonari Revenue Circle, while two deaths each were reported from Amguri and Demow. The floods have severely impacted people's lives across the district, and many homes have been damaged," an official said.

According to official figures, after Sivasagar, the highest number of flood deaths was recorded in Charaideo, where 29 people were swept away by rivers. Other districts that reported fatalities include Jorhat (9), Golaghat (4), Dhemaji (1), Sonitpur (1), Karbi Anglong (2), and Kamrup Metro (1).

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to assess the situation on the ground and interact with families affected by the disaster, which has devastated large parts of Upper Assam.

Nadda travelled by tractor to reach marooned villages and relief camps, where he reviewed the extent of the damage and took stock of the living conditions of displaced residents.

Speaking to reporters, Nadda said the Centre was extending full financial assistance to Assam and that central teams were already assessing the scale of the flood damage.

"On behalf of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I assure Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam that there will be no shortage of relief assistance. Complete financial support is being extended to the state," Nadda said.

Sharing details of the visit on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Interacted with people in a flood relief camp and took stock of the ongoing relief efforts. We have assured affected families that they will be suitably compensated for damage to homes, cattle and other sources of livelihood."

"The floods have taken so much from you. It is now our responsibility to help you rebuild. Together, through determination and hard work, we will recover and move forward once again," Sarma said.