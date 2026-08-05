Union Minister JP Nadda Visits Flood-Hit Areas In Assam To Assess Damage

As the Northeastern state of Assam continues to grapple with a severe flood situation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited one of the worst flood hit zones -- Nepalikhuti in Sivasagar district -- along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The two ministers got on to a tractor and drove around the village to assess the flood situation. Addressing the media, Nadda assured that the Centre will do everything possible for Assam to tackle the situation.

"I want to assure you on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no shortcoming from the Indian government. Whether it is financial assistance, rehabilitation, compensation or support for property losses, everything will be provided," he said.

Nearly 90 people have died, while more than 1.22 lakh people remain affected across five districts of Assam amid fears of fresh inundation following overnight rains.

Nadda also visited other flood-ravaged areas of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to assess the situation on the ground and interact with families affected by the recent floods that have devastated large parts of upper Assam.

"I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with Chief Minister Sarma, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time (for normalcy to return)," Nadda told reporters after interacting with the affected families.

Union Minister said that a review meeting will be held in the evening to discuss the way forward.

"Chief Minister Sarma did everything possible to provide immediate relief to the affected people, and the relief operations are continuing on a large scale," he said.

The visit forms part of Nadda's three-day tour of Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh from August 4 to 6. Apart from reviewing the flood situation, the Union minister is also expected to assess public health preparedness, disease surveillance, medical relief measures and the restoration of healthcare services in flood-affected districts.

Nadda is scheduled to travel to Mon district in Nagaland for official engagements before proceeding to Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district on the final day of his tour to review the healthcare situation there.