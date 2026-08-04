"No Illegal Mining": Himanta Sarma Junks Opposition Claims Amid Assam Flood

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday dismissed allegations by opposition parties that the devastating floods in upper Assam were caused due to illegal mining, saying that the areas face deluge every year during monsoons.

This year, the floods in Assam have killed 87, while lakhs of people have been displaced and lost their homes.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma shifted the blame to Nagaland.

"Every year, these areas of Assam get flooded because water enters from the hilly areas of Nagaland. This was not the first time floods have affected villages. It did not happen due to illegal mining," he said.

The Chief Minister's comments come after the opposition Congress accused the BJP of being linked to illegal coal and sand mining in Assam.

"We cannot do anything about mining in Nagaland because it is not in our jurisdiction. How can we stop illegal mining in Nagaland," Sarma said, reassuring that there was no such activity reported from his state.

He has been on a tour in upper Assam for the past two days, and has been visiting flood-affected people to take stock of the situation.

Flood-affected families of Sivasagar appealed to Sarma to take action against illegal stone mining and sand mining in the Dikhow River.

The death count in the Assam flood has risen to 87 so far with two more fatalities reported on Tuesday. Despite the water level receding, 1.3 lakh residents remain affected across the state.