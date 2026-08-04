Zubeen Garg's Wife Joins Assam Film Fraternity's Flood Relief Drive

The Assam film and music fraternity continued its flood relief fundraising drive on Monday, with artists and volunteers taking to the streets once again to seek public support for families affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

Actor Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, joined the campaign for the second straight day. After paying tribute at the Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, she travelled with volunteers from Jalukbari to Maligaon, appealing to people to contribute to the relief effort.

"We have all come together with one purpose to stand beside the people who have lost everything in the floods. Every small contribution matters, and the love and support we have received from the people of Assam has been truly overwhelming," Garima Saikia Garg said.

Residents, shopkeepers and commuters stopped to donate cash and relief materials as the team moved through different localities. Volunteers said people from different walks of life have been extending support since the fundraising drive began, reflecting a collective effort to help those hit by the floods.

Garima Saikia Garg said the campaign was about more than collecting donations.

"Artists have always shared a close bond with the people. At a time like this, it is our responsibility to be on the ground and extend whatever help we can. We hope more people will come forward and support this humanitarian effort," she said.

The initiative has drawn inspiration from the humanitarian legacy associated with Jayanta Hazarika and singer Zubeen Garg. Musicians and artists have been reaching out directly to the public to raise funds and collect relief materials, with support from several cultural and social organisations.

Among the organisations taking part are the Film Fraternity of Assam, Guwahati Cine Musicians' Association, Kalaguru Artists Foundation, Photo Assam, Zubeen Garg Fan Club, Abhinaya and Assam Sangeet Sanstha.

The fundraising drive began on Sunday in the Beltola-Jayanagar area before moving to Six Mile. On Monday, volunteers covered the Jalukbari-Maligaon stretch, where many residents came forward with donations.

The organisers said the next phase of the campaign will be held from August 8 to 11. Apart from providing immediate relief, the collected funds and materials will be used to help affected families rebuild their homes and resume their daily lives.

Members of the fraternity recalled that during an earlier relief mission they had distributed food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies in flood-hit areas. They appealed to the public to continue supporting the campaign so that more families can be reached during the rehabilitation phase.