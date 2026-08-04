Himanta Sarma Visits Flood-Hit Areas; Compensation To Begin After August 9

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected areas of Nazira, Mahmora and Sonari Legislative Assembly constituencies to assess the prevailing flood situation and reviewed the extent of damage caused by the recent floods in Upper Assam districts. This was his second visit to the flood-hit districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar following the latest wave of floods.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected flood-affected areas at Santak, Nepalikhuti and Sundarpukhuri in the Nazira constituency, Chomoni village in Mahmora; and Ward No. 8 of Sonari town of Sonari constituency. He also interacted with the affected residents and took stock of the flood relief being provided to them.

The Chief Minister took the help of tractor to inspect the flood-ravaged Nepalikhuti area of Bihubar under the Nazira constituency.

He interacted with the local residents and gained a first-hand understanding of the challenges confronting them. He later visited Shulal Kalita village in Sundarpukhuri, where he held discussions with the residents and reviewed the ongoing relief operations.

Interacting with the people, the Chief Minister said that government officials would begin visiting households from August 9 to assess the permanent damage caused by the floods. The process of providing compensation would commence thereafter. He assured the flood affected people that health camps would be organised in the flood-affected areas and that the government would extend assistance to help farmers resume agricultural activities. Responding to the demands of the local residents, he also announced that steps would be taken to strengthen and reinforce the Sundarpukhuri embankment.

In the sudden floods that struck on the evening of July 19, Nirupama Duwara and her niece, Nisha Duwara, of Rajapul Duwara village in Nazira lost their lives after being swept away by floodwaters. During his visit, the Chief Minister went to their residence, spent some time with the bereaved family members and expressed his deep condolences.

He stated that the State Government would work towards finding a permanent solution to the flood problem so that people would not have to face such devastating disaster in the future.

The Chief Minister also visited the extensive waterlogged areas of the Mahmora constituency in Charaideo district. He travelled by boat to Chomoni village and enquired about the well-being of several families stranded by the floodwaters. Later, at the Sri Sri Hari Namghar, he interacted with the villagers and presented one-time financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each to the next of kin of 14 persons who lost their lives in the floods that have affected the constituency since July 19. The total amount of assistance disbursed was Rs. 56 lakh. He also visited the Sri Sri Gobinda Namghar at Moran Gaon and took stock of the condition of the flood-affected residents.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Sarma visited Jaya Primary School in Ward No. 8 of Sonari town, where he interacted with students affected by the floods and distributed textbooks and school uniforms among them. He also provided financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to the next of kin of five persons who lost their lives in the recent floods in the area.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika and Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit. MLAs Taranga Gogoi, Mayur Borahgohain, Suruj Dihingia and Dharmeswar Konwar were also present.

From 9 August onwards, government officials will go door to door to assess the permanent damage caused by the floods, after which the process of providing compensation will begin, Sarma said.

He also said that government will organise health camps in the flood-affected areas and provide various forms of assistance to help restart agricultural activities.