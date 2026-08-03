Relief Won't Be Enough, Worst-Hit Assam Villages To Be Rebuilt: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the government would look beyond immediate flood relief and take up long-term rehabilitation in some of the worst-affected parts of Sivasagar district after witnessing the extent of the devastation firsthand.

The Chief Minister visited several flood-hit areas, including Nepalikhuti, where he travelled by tractor as damaged roads had become inaccessible to regular vehicles. During the visit, he met affected families, who spoke about homes damaged by floodwaters, financial hardships, and the need for assistance to rebuild their lives.

Responding to their concerns, Sarma assured residents that the government would stand by them through both the relief and rehabilitation phases.

"The damage in Sivasagar and Charaideo is much worse than what we see on TV. Flood relief alone is not enough," the Chief Minister said after inspecting the affected areas.

He said the government was now preparing for long-term reconstruction in villages that had suffered extensive damage.

"We will have to build one village each in Bihubor, Nepalikhuti, Betbari and Nimaichan," Sarma said, indicating that reconstruction would be a priority in the worst-hit locations.

The Chief Minister also announced that the first instalment of interim financial assistance has been credited directly to the bank accounts of more than 75,000 flood-affected families. Each eligible family has received Rs 15,000 to help meet immediate needs and begin repairing damaged houses.

He said the state government has also released its share of assistance under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana for eligible beneficiaries in the flood-affected districts. In all, more than Rs 160 crore has been transferred directly to beneficiaries.

Sarma said officials would carry out a detailed assessment of the losses before final compensation is determined. He further announced that families severely affected in Sivasagar and Charaideo would receive an additional Rs 10,000 within the next few days.

Apart from Sivasagar and Charaideo, eligible beneficiaries in Jorhat and Golaghat have also received the state component of financial assistance under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The Chief Minister said his visit was aimed at assessing the ground situation personally and ensuring that relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts are carried out without delay. He reiterated that the government would continue supporting flood-affected families until normalcy returns.

