"I Knew I Would Break Down": Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Her Mother Is Stranded In Assam Floods

Devastating floods in Assam have claimed at least 85 lives and continue to affect thousands of families across the state. Amid the ongoing crisis, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, who has been rallying support for the state, broke down speaking about how her family members were affected by the natural disaster.

On Instagram stories, the actress got emotional and appealed for relief efforts. She revealed that her mother was in flood-hit Nazira and stated that her grandmother's and other family members' houses were also affected by the flooding.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Family's Struggle in Assam

She shared, “I'm so sorry. This is the reason I haven't been able to make a video. I knew I would break down. Sivasagar and Nazira are where I grew up. I was born there, and my schooling and college were all there. Sadly and unfortunately, my mother is still stuck in Nazira. By God's grace, our old house is in an area that hasn't been completely flooded.”

The actress revealed that other family members, including her grandmother and aunt, have had their houses completely submerged. “Everything is finished. Nothing is left. As you can see in the videos, there is absolutely nothing remaining.” Devoleena shared. Her emotional video has left fans concerned, with many showing support for the family.

Devoleena has been actively encouraging people to contribute to relief work. She has been using her social media platforms to spread awareness about the flood situation and recently shared updates on her Instagram showing a truck loaded with essential supplies being sent to the flood-hit areas.

About Assam Floods

On Monday, the Assam government released the first tranche of interim relief of around Rs 75,000 per household to the families affected by the floods, as per PTI reports. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also disbursed the assistance from Dibrugarh while continuing his tour of the flood-hit states.

The relief comes as the death toll in Upper Assam rose to 85 after three more deaths were reported from Sivasagar on Sunday, making Sivasagar one of the worst-hit districts in the current wave of flooding.