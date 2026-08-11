Himanta Sarma Says Will Visit Alappuzha Temple After Kerala Villagers' Appeal

A video appeal by a group of villagers in Kerala has sparked a pleasant political exchange on social media, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressing his desire to visit the Moncombu Sri Bhagavathy Kshetra in Alappuzha and seek the blessings of Devi Bhagavathy.

The exchange began after Nabaarun Barooah, an author and political commentator based in Guwahati, posted a video on X following his visit to the temple in Kerala.

Barooah said some local residents became excited when they learnt that he was from Assam, the state governed by Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"When I visited this temple in Kerala, a few locals were super excited to know that I came from the state of @himantabiswa. This video is a request from them," Barooah wrote.

He also claimed that the villagers told him they faced difficulties because of their support for the BJP and believed the Assam Chief Minister could help bring attention to their problems.

In the video, the residents extend a warm invitation to the Assam Chief Minister to visit their village and the Moncombu Sri Bhagavathy Kshetra.

They speak about their affection and respect for him and even address him as "mamaji", a term that is used by Assam supporters of Sarma, and say they would be delighted to host him and take him to the temple.

But the video soon moves from an invitation to an appeal for help.

The residents speak about difficulties they face due to heavy rainfall and poor road connectivity. They also claim that access through a road in the area has been obstructed, creating transportation problems for residents.

Identifying themselves as long-time BJP supporters, they seek intervention to resolve the road issue and improve access to their locality.

The video soon caught the attention of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Responding to Barooah's post on X, the Assam Chief Minister said he would like to visit the temple in the coming days.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar then joined the exchange, welcoming Sarma to the state and using the occasion to contrast the BJP's governance model with Kerala's traditional political fronts.

"Keralam looks forward to welcoming you, @himantabiswa ji! (sic)" Chandrasekhar wrote.

He said people in Kerala were watching "with great interest" what he described as the transformation of states such as Assam under the BJP-led NDA's "double-engine" government, particularly in infrastructure, innovation and opportunities for young people.

Chandrasekhar also used the exchange to sharpen the BJP's political pitch in Kerala, arguing that the state needed a new political culture that moved beyond what he called "corruption, appeasement politics, and manufactured controversies".

"Looking forward to hosting you soon and seeking the blessings of Devi Bhagavathy together," he added.

Replying to Rajeev, the Assam Chief Minister reiterated his intent to visit Kerala and placed trust on BJPs development aspirations for Keralam. "Looking forward to visiting soon, Rajeev ji (sic)" he replied.