In GenZ Outreach, Assam Launches Scheme To Benefit 7 Lakh Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday officially launched the distribution of application forms for the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni, Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni, and Shikhyarthee Sahayak Prayas (SSP) schemes at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

Application forms are being distributed across 452 educational institutions throughout Assam, with around 7 lakh students expected to benefit from the flagship welfare initiatives.

The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni scheme provides monthly financial assistance and scholarships to encourage girl students to continue their higher secondary and higher education.

The Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni scheme extends similar financial support to eligible male students enrolled in the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate courses at government and provincialised institutions. Students from families with an annual income below Rs. 4 lakh are eligible to apply.

Addressing reporters after the launch, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "These are the two flagship schemes of the Assam government-Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu. Through these schemes, we provide scholarships of up to Rs. 2,500 per month to students studying in schools and colleges. Today marks the beginning of this year's distribution, and nearly 7 lakh students will benefit from these two schemes."

Speaking about the initiative, Jyotishman Bhattacharya, a beneficiary of the Nijut Babu scheme, said the financial assistance would help students meet educational expenses.

"The scheme introduced by the Chief Minister will help students with the cost of books, transportation and other educational expenses. It is a very good initiative. The money can be used for buying books, paying bus fares and even hostel fees," he said.

Another beneficiary, Shahi Kalita, a student of Pragjyotish College, Guwahati, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

"Today is a very happy day for us. Our Chief Minister has given us the Nijut Moina assistance, which will help cover our education-related expenses, including travel and books. We are thankful to him for supporting students like us," she said.