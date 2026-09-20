"Our Average Cost Will Come Down": Himanta Sarma On Adani Power Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power's 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Dhubri district. He described the project as a landmark moment for Assam's power sector and the state's investment landscape.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Jeet Adani, Director of the Adani Group. The project, with an investment of around Rs 48,000 crore, is being billed as Assam's biggest private investment.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Sarma said the project would be the biggest power plant not only in Assam but across the Northeast.

"Adani Power and Adani Group have taken a very bold decision. This is the biggest power plant not only in Assam but in the entire Northeast," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister said the project would play a major role in transforming Assam from a power-deficit state into a power-surplus state.

"Our average power cost will also come down by one rupee after commissioning this project," he said.

He said the investment would have significance beyond power generation, calling it one of the biggest private investments coming into Assam.

Sarma also indicated that the state government would work with the Adani Group on other projects in the future.

He said Assam was pursuing a broader energy strategy that combines thermal power with green energy, including hydel and pumped storage projects.

"On one side we are building thermal power plants, and on the other side we are building a lot of green power plants," Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam's geography makes it particularly suitable for pumped storage projects, and private investment is also coming into the sector.

"We are building a thermal power plant for power cost stability, but with the futuristic idea in mind that in future we will need green power," he said.

Sarma said the state was simultaneously developing hydel power and pumped storage projects as part of its long-term energy plans.

He said the objective was to ensure that Assam has adequate power available for industries and investors coming to the state.

"I think in future Assam will be such a state in the Northeast that we can give power to everyone who comes for investing in Assam," Sarma said.

Sarma also said Assam would be an important investment destination for the Adani Group in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)