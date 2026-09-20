Himanta Sarma Lays Foundation Stone For Adani Power's 3,200 MW Assam Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power Limited's 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Chapar in Dhubri district, marking one of the largest private investments in the state's history.

The project, which entails an investment of around Rs 48,000 crore, is expected to significantly boost Assam's power generation capacity while creating large-scale employment opportunities.

According to the company, the plant is likely to generate up to 20,000 jobs during the construction phase and around 5,000 permanent and indirect jobs once it becomes operational.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by senior state government officials, industry representatives, community leaders and Adani Group Director Jeet Adani.

The Chapar thermal power project forms a major component of the Adani Group's broader Rs 63,000-crore investment plan in Assam's power sector.

The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in phases beginning in December 2030 and will comprise four units of 800 MW each. It will use ultra-supercritical technology designed to improve efficiency while incorporating modern environmental safeguards.

In his address at the event, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam is rapidly emerging as an energy hub for the Northeast and that several large energy projects are currently under development in the state. He described the Chapar project as a major outcome of the investment commitments made during the Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0.

"With an investment of nearly Rs 48,000 crore, this project will constitute one of the largest single investments ever made in Assam," he stated.

Jeet Adani said the thermal power project marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's development journey. "The project will also create jobs and open up opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and businesses. We are proud to invest in Assam and be part of the state's economic growth," he noted.

Highlighting the Group's wider plans in the state, Jeet Adani said investments exceeding Rs 80,000 crore across power, aviation and cement sectors are already translating into projects on the ground.

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