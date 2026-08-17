Himanta Sarma's 'Anarchy' Jibe At Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the singing of Vande Mataram at the party's headquarters during the Independence Day programme.

Sarma said the conduct of the Congress leadership during the rendition of the national song raised questions about how the party would govern if it returned to power.

"During Vande Mataram, the way Sonia Gandhi behaved and the song was stopped midway clearly indicates that if Congress mistakenly comes to power, the country will face a worse situation," Sarma said.

Sarma also accused the Congress leadership of trying to create unrest by encouraging protests in the name of Gen Z.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have almost taken a decision to oppose the country in the name of Gen Z. They are provoking people to protest and trying hard to create a bad environment in the country," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said he believed such politics could push the country towards instability.

"I am not bothered about these things, but these people are working against the country and provoking the people of the country to protest and bring anarchy," Sarma said.

The controversy began after footage from the August 15 programme at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi surfaced on social media. The video shows senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, during the rendition of Vande Mataram. BJP leaders have interpreted gestures in the footage as an attempt to interrupt the song, while the Congress has rejected that interpretation.

The issue has since turned into a political confrontation, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of disrespecting the national song. A complaint seeking action against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged disruption is also being examined by the Delhi Police.