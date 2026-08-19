Assam To Introduce New Rules To Regulate Private Coaching Institutes

The Assam government will soon introduce a new regulatory framework for private coaching institutes, focusing on student safety, improved infrastructure standards, and stronger mental health safeguards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026, bringing coaching centres with a significant student population under a formal registration and compliance framework.

Under the new rules, private coaching institutes with 50 or more students will be required to obtain mandatory registration. The district commissioner of the respective district will serve as the competent authority responsible for overseeing and implementing the registration process.

The Chief Minister said registered coaching institutes will be required to renew their registration annually. As part of the compliance process, institutes must also submit infrastructure safety certificates to demonstrate that their premises meet prescribed safety standards.

The new framework places particular emphasis on students' mental health and overall well-being, an area that has emerged as a growing concern amid increasing academic pressure and competition.

Under the rules, coaching institutes must comply with prescribed mental health safeguards for students and meet infrastructure requirements outlined in the National Building Code (NBC).

They will also be required to adhere to applicable norms laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), wherever relevant.

Another key provision requires institutes to provide proof that they have engaged a qualified counsellor to support students' mental health and well-being.

The government expects the regulatory framework to bring greater accountability and uniformity to private coaching centres operating across the state.

The new rules aim to establish minimum standards for coaching institutes while ensuring that students have access to a safer and more supportive learning environment.

The focus on infrastructure certification, annual registration renewal, and access to qualified counselling is intended to address both the physical safety and psychological well-being of students.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)