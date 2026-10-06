INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE Updates: 'Save democracy', 'Save my vote'. With posters in hand, the Opposition MPs from INDIA bloc are raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over alleged vote theft. The Opposition MPs gathered outside Parliament Tuesday morning and carried out a march towards Nirvachan Sadan -- the Election Commission headquarters in the Capital. Rahul Gandhi, the Lead of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with other MPs is currently sitting on the road after being stopped from marching.
Two key opposition parties -- the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- have stayed away from the INDIA bloc march.
Here Are LIVE Updates On INDIA Bloc Protest:
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Released From Detention Bus
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been let go minutes after being detained during INDIA bloc's protest demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Gandhi siblings are now in the Akashwani Bhavan and are trying to make their way to the Nirvachan Bhavan, the Election Commission of India's (ECI) building.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Lists 3 Demands
On INDIA Bloc MP's protest march, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant listed three demands:
- We want Gyanesh Kumar to be removed;
- Elections to be held on ballot papers;
- All the people whose names were struck off in the SIR here should be reinstated.
#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA Bloc MP's protest march, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "We want Gyanesh Kumar to be removed, elections to be held on ballot papers, and thirdly, all the people whose names were struck off in the SIR here should be reinstated." https://t.co/WyRxxcj7Ge— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Detained
Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been detained from INDIA bloc protest demanding resignation of poll body chief Gyanesh Kumar.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Stands On Top Of Barricade Outside Election Commission's Office
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stood on top of a barricade outside the Election Commission office as INDIA bloc protests against poll body chief Gyanesh Kumar.
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi waves the National Flag as he climbs atop a police barrier during INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission of India https://t.co/7ycJvlKOyG— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE | "Chief Election Commissioner Puppet Of Government": Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
"We are fighting against the injustice... The government is trying to eliminate the adult franchise we got after independence and the CEC is a puppet of the government," said Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on INDIA bloc protest.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE | 'Gyanesh, It's Done Bro': Rahul Gandhi March To Poll Body's Office With A Poster In Hand
Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign. #IndiaAllianceMarch https://t.co/9ZB6aJfakl— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 6, 2026
"They Are Venting Their Frustration Over Defeat": Shivraj Singh Chouhan On INDIA Bloc Protest
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described INDIA bloc's protest demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a way to vent our one's frustration following defeat.
"They are not taking out a march. They are venting their frustration over their defeat," Chouhan said.
"f you lose, vent your frustration. Make allegations. Defame constitutional institutions. But think about this, friends in the Opposition: the very system you are questioning is the same system under which you won in Keralam. Was that victory illegal? You won in Karnataka as well. Was that victory illegal? You won in Himachal Pradesh. Was that victory illegal? Opposition governments were formed in Punjab and Jharkhand. Were those victories illegal?" Chouhan raised questions.
Chouhan said "accepting defeat is a fundamental spirit of democracy" and urged INDIA bloc to not insult democracy.
"Do not defame democratic institutions," he added.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Samajwadi Party MPs Scale Delhi Police Barriers
Samajwadi Party MPs, who are a part of the INDIA bloc MPs' protest, climb on the Delhi Police barriers near the office of NITI Aayog, en route to the office of the Election Commission of India.
#WATCH | Delhi | Samajwadi Party MPs, who are a part of the INDIA bloc MPs' protest, climb on the Delhi Police barriers near the office of NITI Aayog, en route to the office of the Election Commission of India https://t.co/cCkopTvIIR— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan On Protest March To Election Commission
On INDIA bloc MPs' protest march to the Election Commission, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "Ganesh ji doesn't help in wrong things. We begin prayers with offering prayers to Ganesh. He will protect us."
#WATCH | Delhi | On INDIA bloc MPs' protest march to the Election Commission, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says, "Ganesh ji doesn't help in wrong things. We begin prayers with offering prayers to Ganesh; He will protect us." https://t.co/l1VWoeuOgW— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc MPs Sit 800 Metres Away From Poll Body's Office
INDIA bloc MPs are less than a kilometre away from Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters in the national capital. The MPs are sitting on a dharna near the Akashvani Bhawan.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc Calls For A Return To Ballot Votes
INDIA bloc has called for a return to the ballot votes, rejecting the EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines in the light of recent reports about the internal workings of the Election Commission.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at the INDIA bloc meet last week on September 30, listed out five demands: pre-SIR rolls to be used for future elections, an effective appeal mechanism before a voter is removed from poll rolls, protection of eligible voters from exlusion caused by administrative failures, voting through ballots, simple and accessible voter registration for first-time voters.
INDIA Bloc MPs Sit On Dharna At Parliament Street
Several INDIA bloc MPs sit on dharna at Parliament Street after their march prevented from proceeding to Election Commission headquarters.
As the principal Opposition party, the Congress has prepared a roadmap leading up to the Winter Session of Parliament to keep this issue alive in the public eye.
Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has sat down on dharna after being stopped at the Akashvani Bhawan. He, along with other Opposition MPs, was marching towards the poll body's office.
INDIA Bloc MPs Cross Transport Bhawan
The Opposition MPs have crossed Transport Bhawan and are marching towards Nirvachan Sadan -- the Election Commission headquarters in the Capital -- demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
INDIA Bloc Protest LIVE: INDIA Bloc MPs Begin March Towards Poll Body's Office
The Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc are marching from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan -- the Election Commission headquarters in the Capital.
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, marches to the Election Commission of India https://t.co/OwLWdXvhoo— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026