Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described INDIA bloc's protest demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a way to vent our one's frustration following defeat.

"They are not taking out a march. They are venting their frustration over their defeat," Chouhan said.

"f you lose, vent your frustration. Make allegations. Defame constitutional institutions. But think about this, friends in the Opposition: the very system you are questioning is the same system under which you won in Keralam. Was that victory illegal? You won in Karnataka as well. Was that victory illegal? You won in Himachal Pradesh. Was that victory illegal? Opposition governments were formed in Punjab and Jharkhand. Were those victories illegal?" Chouhan raised questions.

Chouhan said "accepting defeat is a fundamental spirit of democracy" and urged INDIA bloc to not insult democracy.

"Do not defame democratic institutions," he added.