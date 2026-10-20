INDIA Bloc Seeks All-Party Meeting Over Civilian Killings In Manipur

In an important political development, a delegation led by former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh raised concerns over the killing of three civilians, while Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Singh assured the opposition that their demands would be looked into.

An INDIA bloc delegation led by Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday met Yumnam Khemchand Singh and urged him to convene an all-party meeting in view of the prevailing security situation following the killing of three civilians in Imphal East district.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Babupara, where the delegation expressed deep concern over Monday's killing of three civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum.

The delegation included Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and MLA K. Meghachandra Singh, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, MLA Okram Surjakumar, and leaders of various political parties belonging to the INDIA bloc.

In a statement following the meeting, Khemchand Singh said the representatives had urged him to convene an all-party meeting in view of the prevailing situation.

"I gave them a patient hearing and assured them that the matter would be looked into," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the meeting also featured a constructive discussion on maintaining peace and making collective efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

While speaking to news agency IANS, he said, "We are all INDIA bloc representatives. We sought an appointment with the honourable Chief Minister. We met him exactly at 11:00 AM at his official bungalow regarding the present prevailing law and order situation. We proposed a number of suggestions to him... during Congress rule, we discussed a number of issues in consultation with all INDIA bloc representatives and in all-party meetings. Also, if necessary, to meet the Prime Minister or Home Minister, you can arrange it through your Chief Minister's office. You can send a list of delegates from your office and mention the purpose of the meeting. We are all ready. So, we are coming here. How long can we tolerate this? Day by day, people are killing each other..."

The meeting comes amid mounting public anger following the killing of three Meitei firewood collectors near Uyumpok and Nongshum in Imphal East district. The incident triggered protests, including a demonstration in which grieving villagers and family members placed two bodies at the gates of the Chief Minister's residence.

A 48-hour statewide shutdown was subsequently called in protest against the killings, disrupting normal life across Manipur.

The INDIA bloc's appeal for an all-party meeting comes amid renewed demands for coordinated political intervention to address the continuing violence and restore public confidence in the government's ability to ensure civilian security. No date for the proposed meeting has been announced.