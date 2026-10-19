4 Killed In Manipur Violence, Locals Take Bodies To Chief Minister's House

The security situation in Manipur has deteriorated following a fresh outbreak of violence. At least four people have died in two separate incidents last night and this morning. The murders have triggered protests and brought the city of Imphal to a near standstill.

Angry locals placed two bodies outside the chief minister's house in protest, which the police forcibly removed.

In the first incident, violence erupted during a musical event in a locality inhabited by Meiteis and Pangal Muslims, where stone-pelting and gunfire reportedly broke out, leaving several people in the crowd injured. A 24-year-old youth later died of bullet injuries.

In a separate incident at Khamenlok in Imphal East district, at least three villagers, who had gone to collect firewood in the nearby hills, were reportedly shot dead by suspected tribal militants.

The area has a presence of Kuki militant groups, police sources said.

Three others were also injured in the attack.

The killings sparked outrage among villagers, who subsequently marched towards the Chief Minister's high-security bungalow in Imphal, carrying the bodies of the victims. The agitated crowd deposited the bodies there, prompting police to resort to tear gas and lathi-charge.

Meanwhile, security agencies have sanitised the site of the fatal shooting in the aftermath of the violence. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the injured persons undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity Hospital.

According to local MLA Thokchom Lokeshor Singh, the victims had gone to collect firewood in the area near the boundary between Imphal East and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district when they were allegedly attacked.

The victims have been identified as Arubam Ronil, also reported as Ronin, 35, son of Raja, of Nongshum Mayai Leikai; Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 44, son of Tombi, of Uyumpok Nongshum Awang Leikai; and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32, son of Ksh Deven, of Uyumpok Mayai Leikai.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Singh demanded immediate intervention by the authorities and the removal of a Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp identified as Sinai Camp, situated near the area.

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The MLA further said Assam Rifles personnel assured the firewood collectors they would be protected.

The killings threaten to aggravate mistrust between the Meitei and Kuki communities, whose relations have remained strained since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Given the sensitive location near the Imphal East-Kangpokpi boundary, any further escalation could undermine the fragile calm.

The MLA called for immediate action, including removing the nearby SoO camp.

With input from Mubashir Raji and BM Sunzu in Imphal