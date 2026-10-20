"Is Rs 1.5 Lakh Enough?" Family Of 3 Moving To Mysuru From Canada Seeks Advice

A family of three moving back to India from Canada has sought the internet's help to assess whether they will be able to lead a comfortable life in the country with a monthly budget of Rs 1.5 lakh. In a social media post, the man detailed that he was relocating to Mysuru in Karnataka, alongside his wife and eight-year-old child, despite not being a native.

The man explained that the family was settled in Ontario previously and wanted to keep monthly expenditures within the Rs 1.5 lakh budget, with the housing already taken care of.

"We've already sorted out housing costs separately, so we won't have to pay rent or a mortgage. We are looking to settle somewhere green with coconut groves or near water. Our target monthly budget is Rs 1.5 Lakhs ( approximately $2,200 CAD)," he wrote.

The man highlighted that the budget strictly covers essential utility bills, including electricity, water, and cooking gas. Additional expenses account for groceries, domestic help, fuel and vehicle maintenance, and tuition fees.

With the family paying zero rent, the man questioned those living in Mysuru or NRI's who made a similar move, if managing a household under Rs 1.5 lakh was a feasible option or not.

"How hard is it to get into schools like Excel Public School? Are there other progressive, hands-on schools in Mysuru where kids aren't just staring at a blackboard all day?" he said.

"If you love clean air, water, and coconut trees, would you recommend living around KRS Road/Cauvery side or Bogadi/Vijayanagar 4th Stage? How is the water stability in these pockets during summer?"

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Social media users highlighted that the quality of life would depend on the lifestyle the family was intending to follow.

"Buy an EV. Get Solar. Other expenses won't be that much," said one user, while another added: "I am also interested in this. And What is the plan to get 1.5 lakh /month? Is it from a fixed deposit or anywhere else?

Again, it depends on lifestyle. What type of car will you buy there? How much will you spend on food and groceries? Do you buy premium clothes? You get me, don't you. In India, one can live on Rs 1 lakh per month or be poor on Rs 1 crore per month. So if housing is taken into account and one lives frugally, then it's possible."

A fourth said: "There are some Infosys employees living in Mysore with their families. Senior leadership, because the Mysore office holds some senior departments. So I am assuming your family and finance structure would be similar to theirs. Try talking to them directly if you can get to know someone through direct contacts.